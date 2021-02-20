Camilla Thurlow is engaged to Jamie Jewitt - and her bespoke ring is like nothing we've seen before The Love Island couple already have a child together

Love Island sweethearts Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt announced their engagement on Friday to the world via Instagram. The couple both uploaded images to their respective accounts to share the happy news, and Camilla showed off the most unique engagement ring.

The gold piece of jewellery has a woven leaf design, and It features multiple coloured diamonds throughout – it's like nothing we've seen before.

The star shared a close-up of the beautiful ring in its box, revealing its intricate nature. Jamie had the piece custom designed, and his other half was over the moon with the results.

She wrote: "The most perfect ring that only the person who knows me best would be able to design for me."

Camilla Thurlow was presented with the most unique ring

She went on to say "Only you could totally surprise me and at the same time be exactly the wonderful person I know and love. What a perfect evening with these two, my future husband and our darling Nell."

Jamie Jewett enlisted the help of their baby to pop the question

Jamie popped the question with the help of their baby daughter Nell, as she was pictured wearing a personalised baby grow which read: "Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?"

Their fellow stars and other celebrities were quick to congratulate the couple, with over 400k likes and comments including Gabby Allen's: "Congratulations you lovely pair. Sorry… trio!!!"

The couple have been together since appearing on Love Island in 2017

Meanwhile, Jamie shared the same photograph, penning: "She said yes!!! I'll fail miserably if I try to describe how I feel right now. All I will say is I have everything I need right here. I love these two more than anything. @camillathurlow I can't wait to call you my wife."

They welcomed their first child together in October 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, after falling for each other on Love Island in 2017.

