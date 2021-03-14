Meghan Markle comments on Kate Middleton's wedding in unearthed post The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married in 2011

Meghan Markle discussed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in an unearthed post from 2014, four years before her wedding to Prince Harry.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry DIDN'T marry three days before wedding – details

The Duchess of Sussex wrote a post on her now-defunct blog The Tig that discussed "the endless conversation about Princess Kate" following her royal wedding to Prince William in 2011.

"Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power," Meghan wrote following her interview with Princess Alia Al-Senussi, a member of Libyan royalty.

"For those of you unfamiliar with the ‘80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man, and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength. We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Look Back At Prince William And Kate Middleton's Royal Wedding

"Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate."

PHOTOS: Stylish royal wedding shoes revealed: Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and more

RELATED: Royal wedding hair and makeup inspiration: Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie and more

Kate and William married on 29 April 29 2011 in a breathtaking ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Kate opted for a stunning lace wedding dress from Alexander McQueen, while William and his best man Harry wore their army uniforms.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day in May 2018

Meghan, 39, recently confessed to chat show host Oprah she went into the royal family "naively" and didn't do any online research when dating Harry back in 2016. The pair went on to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018.

In the sit-down interview, which aired on CBS on Sunday 7 March, the Duchess explained: "I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family. It wasn’t something that was part of conversation at home. It wasn’t something that we followed."

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey she went into the royal family "naively"

She continued: "I didn’t fully understand what the job was."

So much so, in fact, that Meghan admitted that she had to swiftly perfect the art of curtsying before she met the monarch for the first time at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

"Right in front of the house we practiced and ran in," she recalled. "Fergie ran out and said, 'Do you know how to curtsy?' Apparently, I did a very deep curtsy, I don't remember it, and then we sat there, and we chatted."

READ: Did you spot how Kate Middleton broke royal protocol on her wedding day?