Nadiya Hussain's second wedding to husband Abdal was so romantic The Bake Off star has been married to her husband for 15 years

Nadiya Hussain's wedding anniversary must definitely be one to remember. The Remarkable Places to Eat star re-married her husband Abdal in December 2018, 14 years after their original Islamic wedding ceremony, which was arranged by her parents.

The Great British Bake Off star took to social media at the time to share photographs of the ceremony, captioning her gallery: "Nothing fancy just love. No frills. Just us. We did it again. I do. I always will. I would do it all over again. #married #secondtime @swarovski @whiskdrizzle @abumdm."

The picture showed a photograph of the couple signing the register, a beautiful knotted ring, their colourful cake and a sweet selfie of the happy couple.

Nadiya Hussain and husband Abdal remarried in December 2018

The cookery guru's fans were quick to send their best wishes to Nadiya, with one writing: "Ah that’s gorgeous congrats. Nadiya, you probably don’t realise what a wonderful role model you are," and another adding: "How beautiful, so much love right there!! Congratulations and a continued journey of so many memories to make!"

Nadiya has previously opened up about her first wedding to Abdal, admitting that she cried all day. The marriage was arranged when she was 19 years old, after meeting him just once before. The couple now have three children and are more in love than ever.

Discussing their nuptials during her BBC One show The Chronicles of Nadiya, she revealed: "I have to say my wedding day was one of the worst days of my life. One of the unspoken rules is as a bride you have to behave submissively and look downcast."

Nadiya has been planning to tie the knot again with Abdal, since way back in 2016, when she said during her documentary: "We're married Islamically. But we've never done the proper vows here. So we're talking about making it all 'official'. It's a great excuse for a party."

Nadiya shared a sweet picture of a knotted wedding ring

She also said during an appearance on This Morning in 2017: "I'll just have a good old time. I want to wear a nice dress and I want a cake that I didn't bake! I want somebody else to go to all that effort for me, and I want to wear a lovely dress that I've chosen."

Nadiya and Abdal - who raise sons Musa, 14, Dawud, 13, and daughter, Maryam, 10, together - recently revealed they have thought about expanding their family by adopting a fourth child.

The couple also posted a selfie on their second wedding day

Speaking on Netmums Sweat, Snot & Tears podcast, Nadiya explained: "We're always really open to adoption…there's space for it in our heart and our home…..we talk about it all the time.

"Once we're emotionally in the right place, I think we will do it. We have so much love to give, it's something we always think about." How lovely!

