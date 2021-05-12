Denise van Outen reveals exciting wedding update with Eddie Boxshall - and why she doesn't want a ring - exclusive We can't wait for the couple to tie the knot!

Denise van Outen and her long-term partner Eddie Boxshall recently opened up about their plans to get married, and we could not be more excited for the couple.

We spoke exclusively to the Dancing on Ice star about how the idea came about, what sort of wedding they would like and when they are planning to tie the knot!

When chatting to Denise about how their post-lockdown wedding plans were coming along, the star said: "We haven’t made any plans yet, because we've always said we won't do a big wedding. It would be much more of a low key event, just close friends and family. I wouldn’t be wanting a massive church wedding or anything. But we haven’t really planned anything because we don’t know what's going on with the numbers and what we can and can't have.

"I think if we are going to do anything it will probably wait until next year because we are trying to get all of our house finished, so we said this year it might be a bit tricky. Plus, I'm so busy with work at the moment so by the time I finish my stint in my show it takes us into the winter and we don’t want a winter wedding so I suspect probably spring or summer next year."

Denise and Eddie started dating in 2014

Denise had previously revealed that she was planning to propose to Eddie during the leap year, but unfortunately this didn’t happen due to the pandemic. We loved Denise's idea, and asked if she thought more women should consider taking the plunge and proposing to their partners.

"Well, it's each individual person really. I've got friends that would never do that, they've always said they need to be asked by a man, but I feel like I'm a strong independent woman and I don’t see why a woman shouldn’t be the one to make the choice as well. I felt very secure in my relationship to want to do that and I actually thought it would just be quite nice and a pleasant surprise."

For some women, a big part of a proposal is the ring, however Denise revealed that this isn’t something she is worried about.

Denise revealed she isn't worried about having an engagement ring

"We'd probably just do bands, we're not doing an engagement ring or anything. As much as I like nice things, I'm really not a materialistic person and I think people place far too much value on the size of a diamond to equate to how much someone loves you. To me that doesn’t make any sense. I think kindness and support is the biggest diamond any woman can have so I feel like I've already got a diamond."

We can't wait to hear more details about their special day!

