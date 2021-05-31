Escape to the Chateau: Can you get married at Dick and Angel Strawbridge's home? This French chateau is the most beautiful wedding backdrop

Dick and Angel Strawbridge have transformed their 19th-century castle, Chateau De La Motte Husson, into a beautiful family home on their Channel 4 show, Escape to the Chateau, but did you know that it is also a fully fledged wedding venue?

As a consequence of the property's exposure on their television programme, and as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the couple currently have a backlog of weddings booked in and their website reads: "We are currently on a two year weddings 'catch-up', we will re-open enquires as soon as can!"

We are sure that this fairytale backdrop will be worth the wait, here's everything you need to know…

How can you marry at Escape to the Chateau's Chateau De La Motte Husson?

Yes, although they are not taking bookings at the moment, they hope to be soon. On their official website, they explain that their combined expertise make them the perfect wedding planners.

Angel has over twenty years' hospitality experience and is known for her signature vintage styling, while Dick has impressive culinary knowledge and was a finalist on Celebrity MasterChef, making him capable of preparing your wedding breakfast.

Dick and Angel Strawbridge host weddings at Chateau De La Motte Husson

How much are weddings at Escape to the Chateau?

According to The Sun, it can cost anywhere between £19,000 and £38,000 to book the chateau for your wedding depending on what package you choose, and how many wedding guests you have.

The Orangery, which has an authentic Art Deco style, can seat 80 guests for a wedding breakfast. Or if you're hosting an intimate wedding following the coronavirus lockdown, the salle à manger can host twelve guests for a sit-down tasting menu.

Dick and Angel married at the chateau in 2015

Dick and Angel established the chateau as a wedding venue by marrying there themselves in November 2015, and their wedding featured in the first series of the Channel 4 show.

The couple bought their 45-room chateau for just £280,000 in 2015. However, the property had stood empty for 40 years, and with no electricity, heating or running water, they certainly had their work cut out for them.

