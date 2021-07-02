Princess Anne's trend-setting engagement ring broke the mould - here's why

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, married Sir Timothy Laurence on 12 December 1992, wearing an unconventional wedding ensemble of a tailored dress and jacket, and her gorgeous engagement ring breaks the mould too.

While most brides-to-be are presented with a clear gemstone (usually diamond) for their proposal, this one features a rare, colourful stone. The Princess Royal's precious ring has a large oval sapphire jewel in a cabochon setting in the centre and it is flanked by a trio of sparkling gems on either side.

While the design is eye-catching, the size is more modest and so it is not ostentatious or overbearing in any way.

Princess Anne's engagement ring has a piercing blue sapphire

On official engagements, the royal is often pictured with gloves on, but occasionally, during more casual appearances at the horse racing, fans are given a look at her stunning ring. It is worn alongside her simplistic gold wedding band, which is believed to be made from Welsh gold as are most royal wedding rings.

Royal fans get a glimpse of her special jewel

The couple said 'I do' at Crathie Kirk church in Scotland and the tiny guest list included her parents the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, as well as Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.

Princess Anne met Timothy when he was serving on the Royal Yacht Britannia as a commander in the Royal Navy, and they have now been married for almost 30 years.

Princess Anne married Sir Timothy Laurence on 12 December 1992

Princess Anne has been engaged and married before, and her former love Mark Phillips popped the question with a similarly spectacular ring, also featuring a bright blue sapphire gem which suggests this may be The Princess Royals favourite jewel. The centre stone was complemented by a clear diamond on either side. For this wedding, the Princess wore a traditional, high-necked wedding dress and they tied the knot at Westminster Abbey with the world watching.

