Pippa Middleton's controversial wedding decision to inspire future brides?

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding guest list included the likes of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William, but they didn't necessarily spend much time together thanks to the bride's unusual (and potentially controversial) seating plan.

Kate Middleton's sister had reportedly thought up a clever way to ensure guests mingled with one another at her wedding breakfast – by making sure that couples were not seated together. This meant that even Meghan, who flew all the way from America to the UK to attend the evening reception, was supposedly not near her then-boyfriend Harry, according to The Telegraph.

This may sound like a daunting idea for wedding guests who don't know many people other than the bride or groom and rely on their plus one for company during these big events. However, it is a trend that many other brides have chosen to try.

Pippa and James tied the knot on 20 May 2017 at St Mark's Church in Englefield before hosting a lavish reception at nearby Englefield House, a romantic Elizabethan manor owned by Conservative MP Richard Benyon.

Set in beautiful grounds, the property even served as a location for The Kings Speech, Great Expectations, and TV series Agatha Christie's Poirot.

Pippa's nephew Prince George and niece Princess Charlotte were part of her bridal party, looked after by their mother Kate.

The couple leaving St Mark's Church in Englefield

The beautiful bride wore a floor-length lace Giles Deacon dress, with a high neckline and fitted waist. She finished off her bridal look with Manolo Blahnik pumps and a handmade Maidenhair Fern tiara with a matching hairpiece by Robinson Pelham.

Her ultra-fine tulle veil was designed by milliner Stephen Jones and encrusted with pearls. Pippa wore the same pair of delicate diamond drop Robinson Pelham earrings that were commissioned for the Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011.

Pipp and James are now doting parents to two children: son Arthur, two, and baby Grace.

