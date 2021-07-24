Princess Diana's niece Kitty Spencer's Italian wedding - guests, dress and more LIVE UPDATES

Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, is marrying her billionaire beau Michael Lewis this weekend in a lavish ceremony in the romantic city of Rome.

Kitty, 30, and Michael, 62, got engaged in 2019, after first sparking romance rumours back in 2018. It is believed that the bride had to delay her original wedding plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, she's clearly made up for lost time as the wedding looks nothing short of spectacular. Discover all of the details from their special day here...

WATCH: Lady Kitty Spencer's style journey

The pre-wedding party

The happy couple kicked off their wedding weekend with a four-course meal on Friday evening. The likes Viscountess Emma Weymouth, Marjorie Gublemann, PR guru Simon Huck, Made in Chelsea star Mark Francis Vandelli and pop star Pixie Lott enjoyed a dinner at the Galleria Del Cardinale, a stunning baroque events space in the city.

Kitty's model friend Marpessa Hennink posted on Instagram

The menu included a classic veal and tuna salad, beef broth and pumpkin cream ravioli, baked eggplant, and a selection of sweet treats.

Luxury gift bags

VIP guests are staying at the five-star Hotel de la Ville in Rome, Italy, which is just moments away from the famous Spanish Steps. Upon arriving at the hotel, they discovered adorable straw bags with the Italian flag colours on the straps and the word "baci", which is Italian for "kisses", embroidered on the front. The bag was packed with an assortment of gifts from Kitty and her fiance.

Kitty shares a fun throwback ahead of the wedding

Kitty took to Instagram hours before her nuptials to share one last photo of herself as a single woman! In the stunning photo, the blonde beauty can be seen sat alone on a stone bench in the Piazza del Duomo in front of Florence Cathedral wearing a polka dot floor-length Dolce and Gabbana dress.

Kitty shared a recent snap of herself to Instagram on Saturday morning

She captioned the snap, which is believed to have been taken a few days ago: "The best way to see Piazza del Duomo - early hours of the morning with not a soul in sight."

