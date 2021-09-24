Lady Kitty Spencer reveals how she chose her wedding dresses and how she planned her epic nuptials By Heather Cichowski

No one will forget Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis's incredible wedding at Villa Aldobrandini in Rome – or her six equally gorgeous bridal looks from Dolce & Gabbana!

Since the July 25 nuptials, the newlywed has shared a few behind-the-scenes tidbits from her wedding weekend. In a recent interview, Kitty provided more insight on the planning stages of her Italian wedding and her bespoke dresses.

Lady Kitty started the conversation about her unforgettable wedding by opening up about the collaboration between herself and Dolce & Gabbana fashion designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, along with the highly skilled artisans who turned their vision into reality.





"The whole process was really a wonderful prelude to the [wedding] weekend, which was obviously some of the most wonderful days of my life, and to have this run-up was just incredible," explained Princess Diana's niece to Olga Iserlis during a virtual interview as part of the latter's Conversations with Olga series.

Kitty reminisced about how she came to Milan at the place she was for the interview to meet with Stefano and Domenico to see their sketches and the ideas of the wedding looks.

"They did such a wonderful job of making something that suited me, but also represented me," remarked the Dolce & Gabbana Global Brand Ambassador of her multiple wedding outfits.

This included her love of Italy and Italian craftsmanship as well as her being proud of her British heritage.

"They found a way to bring the two together in a way that was really magnificent to watch and to be a part of."

When it came time to see her actual wedding gown in person, Kitty revealed she was able to experience the big moment with her mother, Victoria Aitken, and one of her brothers.

"Just to see the experience through their eyes, too," the model said. "It was my brother's first time in Milan, and first time seeing a sibling in a wedding dress, and it was really an emotional day for all of us that I don't think we'll ever forget.

"I was crying. They were crying. The designers were crying so there were a lot of happy tears," Kitty says of the wedding preparations.

The newlywed shared fascinating facts about the craftsmanship, "precision" and "attention to detail" in the bridal looks, including the blue "Cinderella" dress with flowers she wore on the first night. The seams and floral details were being checked up to the very last minute Kitty went in the elevator!

Similarly, the pink sapphire necklace she wore with the gown took eight years to craft. The model pointed out she hadn't even met her husband Michael when the necklace started taking shape!

The wedding gowns took six months to craft by a team of extremely skilled artisans.

In the fascinating conversation, Kitty also talked about where her wedding looks are now. She revealed she isn't entirely sure specifically where they all are, but assumed they are in the Dolce & Gabbana archives within the building she had the chat in.

Additionally, Lady Kitty spoke about growing up in South Africa and how it has shaped her, her early modelling days and the close connection with her family, including her twin sisters, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia.