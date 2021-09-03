Celebrity wedding dresses 2021: Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, Binky Felstead and more The pandemic didn't stop these blushing brides

While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic may have disrupted many weddings in 2021, some lucky couples still managed to say 'I do'. These celebrities suffered rescheduled plans, location changes and some had reduced guestlists, but they made it down the aisle nonetheless. From Gwen Stefani's epic country celebrations through to Lady Kitty Spencer's extravagant nuptials, take a look at these jaw-dropping weddings – and most importantly, the dreamy wedding dresses.

Anne-Marie Corbett

Ant McPartlin married Anne-Marie Corbett in front of many celebrity guests

Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett tied the knot at St Michael Church in Heckfield, and the bride stole the show in her modern princess gown.

Anne-Marie wore a bespoke Suzanne Neville wedding dress with one-shoulder gown cut and a fitted corset. The full skirt with train gave it a regal feel and the hand-embellished floral detail on the bodice and skirt shimmered beautifully.

The couple’s star-studded guest list included Declan Donnelly, Phillip Schofield and Christine Lampard.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton at his ranch

When Gwen Stefani married Blake Shelton at his Oklahoma ranch, the bride wore not one but two stunning wedding dresses!

The star's main dress was a breathtaking Vera Wang white strapless multi-layered tulle ball gown, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction”.

Then, later in the evening, The Voice coach switched up her look sporting another Vera Wang number. "You need a party dress when you get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang, gz," she wrote alongside a black and white picture showing her in a mini strapless dress which she accessorised with white fishnet tights and white boots.

Emma Bunton

Baby Spice Emma Bunton opted for a short wedding dress

After a 10-year engagement, Emma Bunton and her beau Jade Jones finally tied the knot this year in a secret ceremony.

The Spice Girls star bucked tradition opting for a short wedding dress - and we think she looked incredible in her pretty white mini Miu Miu dress which featured long, mesh sleeves and a cape.

Accessorising her look with vibrant yellow flowers and a beaming smile, Emma looked like she was on cloud nine!

Ariana Grande

Singer Ariana Grande looked incredible at her secret wedding

Singer Ariana Grande shocked the world when she wed her partner of 16 months Dalton Gomez. In photos taken on their intimate wedding day with just 20 guests, Ariana could be seen to be wearing a sultry silk gown designed by Vera Wang.

The bride wore her signature ponytail for her big day, but accessorised it with a sweet veil with bow detail.

Clodagh McKenna

Clodagh McKenna said 'I do' to Harry Herbert on 14 August

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna married her partner Harry Herbert at the legendary Highclere Castle (aka the Downton Abbey set).

Clodagh embraced boho chic for her wedding day look, walking down the aisle in a lace dress, which featured a floral white design, a V-neckline and elbow-length sleeves.

The chef also wore a floor-length veil and clutched a yellow and white bouquet of stunning blooms.

Binky Felstead

Binky Felstead looked unreal when she tied the knot to Max Fredrik Darnton in July

Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead said 'I do' to Max Fredrik Darnton at Chelsea Old Town Hall on Friday 23 July, and they shared the lovely photos with HELLO!.

For her bridal outfit, Binky opted for a Halfpenny London wedding ensemble consisting of a softly draping slip dress under a floral appliqué bolero. "I went for understated, but elegant," she says.

Lady Kitty Spencer

See behind-the-scenes of the making of Lady Kitty Spencer's many wedding dresses

Lady Kitty Spencer married billionaire Michael Lewis in Rome on 24 July, and she wore a whopping six different wedding dresses from Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda division.

The main bridal gown was a Victorian-style dress with striking white lace, a high neckline and puff shoulders as well as a nipped-in silhouette and a full skirt.

Carrie Symonds

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his partner Carrie Symonds during the pandemic

During the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson demonstrated the possibility of having a low-key wedding, by having one himself! Boris married Carrie Symonds on 29 May in a surprise ceremony at Westminster Cathedral followed by celebrations in the garden of their London home, No. 11 Downing Street.

Carrie, 33, was a vision in white as she donned a bohemian lace wedding dress for the ceremony. Opting for an alternative chic Christos Costarellos number, the bride defied tradition and swapped a tulle veil for an elegant floral headband.

Many speculated whether her stunning gown was a rented number considering the website stocking the same dress said it was currently on loan.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae's dress gives off serious princess vibes

After years of speculation that Issa Rae was engaged (or even married), the Insecure star put all rumours to rest when she uploaded photos in a jaw-dropping Vera Wang wedding gown.

According to E!, the nuptials took place in the South of France in July and Issa looked every inch the princess in her custom gown, which came complete with a tulle skirt and a corseted bodice topped with a sweetheart neckline and crystal detailing.

Sophie Anderton

Sophie Anderton looked gorgeous when she tied the knot in August

On 5 August, supermodel Sophie Anderton married her new husband, Polish aristocrat Count Kazimierz 'Kaz' Balinski-Jundzill.

The couple had a romantic country wedding in Ireland and Sophie decided on an off-the-shoulder number with lace long sleeves and polka dot detailing. After the ceremony, the fashionista switched her gown for a shorter, sleeveless number to party the night away in.

Lara Stone

Lara Stone nailed boho chic on her wedding day

David Walliams' ex Lara Stone re-married in July, saying 'I do' to property developer David Grievson in a Town Hall ceremony.

Lara looked dreamy in her boho-style wedding dress with three-quarter sleeves, a fitted waist and a short train. Lara tagged Tephi in her Instagram post, a bespoke bridal brand she has long been a fan of – even starring in their campaigns.

