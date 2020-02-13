7 celebrity couples who had a buddymoon Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, Amber Heard and Johnny Depp and more have invited friends and family on their honeymoons

‘Buddymoons’ are on the up. Back in 2017, a study revealed that one in five newlywed couples have shared their honeymoon with friends and family, and celebrities are leading the way. In 2015, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux invited Chelsea Handler, Jason Bateman, Courtney Cox and more along for their honeymoon in Bora Bora, explaining that they had considered going alone but wanted to “keep the party going, relax and have fun”. And they’re not alone. Here are all the celebrity couples who have invited loved ones on their honeymoon, as well as exactly where they went and what they did.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

When former Coronation Street star Michelle Keegan wed Mark Wright in 2015, the pair first took a trip alone to the Maldives, but topped it off with a trip to Dubai where they were joined by Mark and Michelle’s parents, Mark’s brother Josh and his girlfriend Hollie. The pair stayed at the iconic Atlantis hotel and stayed in the same underwater hotel room that Khloe Kardashian has also frequented, costing £5,000 a night.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux

In August 2015, former lovebirds Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux headed to the Four Seasons in Bora Bora accompanied by maid of honour Courteney Cox, Chelsea Handler, Jason Bateman, Jimmy Kimmel and Tobey Maguire. Speaking to Extra, Justin said: “It was a fantastic honeymoon. It was really special, it was really beautiful.” The pair reportedly stayed in the resort’s most secluded villa, costing £9,250 per night.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard married in a private ceremony in February 2015 at their home in Los Angeles, before going on to celebrate at Johnny’s private island in the Bahamas. The pair reportedly hosted friends and family for a short trip on the island since Amber was required to fly to London to film movie The Danish Girl. A few months later in August, the couple then took a honeymoon alone in Asia on the way back from Australia, where Johnny had been filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Model Heidi Klum tied the knot with Tom Kaulitz in Capri, Italy in a romantic ceremony aboard the iconic yacht Christina O., that has played host to many a famous face including Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor and Winston Churchill. The pair continued celebrations on a smaller vessel with a week-long honeymoon accompanied by family and friends

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Following a low-key wedding at their Tennessee home, Miley Cyrus and Liam reportedly jetted off to Montana for a honeymoon ski trip with friends and family in tow. Liam’s brother Chris joined the pair with his wife, model and actress Elsa Pataky, while Luke Hemsworth and wife Samantha joined the lovebirds, too.

Anna Heinrich and Tim Robards

The debut Australian bachelor and his partner tied the knot five years after first meeting on the television show. They topped their Italian wedding off with a honeymoon in Turkey where they were joined by both friends and family.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara

Singer Meghan married Spy Kids star Daryl wed on Meghan’s 25th birthday in December 2018. The ceremony took place in their LA home, but the couple headed to Bora Bora for a whole host of celebrations with family and friends afterwards, including boat trips, skydiving and water biking.

