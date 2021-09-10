Look back at Kate Garraway's wedding to Derek Draper following emotional week The pair are celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper have been married for 16 years, and their anniversary comes just hours after the Good Morning Britain star's documentary won a National Television Award.

Finding Derek, which charted how she and her family coped following Derek's hospitalisation with coronavirus, won the Authored Documentary category. Shortly before the ceremony, Kate shared a still from the documentary which showed footage of the pair on their wedding day back in 2005 as she asked her fans to vote.

After her win, Kate told HELLO! and other reporters backstage that Derek and their children Darcey and Billie were watching the show from home, and even shared a photo of her FaceTiming Derek later in the evening to tell him they had won.

However, it has undoubtedly been a very tough year for the couple, who had planned to renew their wedding vows for their 15th wedding anniversary in 2020. At the time, Derek was still in hospital, but he has since returned to their family home.

Of their relationship milestone last year, Kate said on GMB: "We had him on FaceTime, my mum and dad were on childcare duties overnight while I'm here and we and the children raised a glass and said 'Happy Anniversary'."

The GMB star's documentary Finding Derek showed footage from their wedding day

Kate continued: "I'm maybe going to go through all the cards he's written to me on our anniversary. He was a prolific card writer for birthdays and things, he would always remember. And when I say 'was', it's not like he's not still here - he's still here and hopefully he'll do it again. When you look back at the stack [of cards] it makes you think."

The TV star met Derek, a former political advisor, in autumn 2004 after being introduced by their mutual friend Gloria De Piero, who used to work with Kate as the political editor of GMTV.

They tied the knot in London on 10 September 2005, with a surprising guest at the nuptials – Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Brendan Cole.

Kate Garraway married Derek Draper on 10 September 2005

Kate previously told The Times: "Hilariously, Brendan Cole was at the wedding, years before I did Strictly Come Dancing. I assumed he was someone’s boyfriend, but Derek had secretly been having dancing lessons with him.

"Derek is like that: when he wants to learn something, he studies it until he can do it perfectly."

Kate forgot her wedding anniversary in 2018

Mum-of-two Kate hasn't shared many details about her big day, but did share a glimpse of her Caroline Castigliano wedding dress in a couple of throwback wedding photos on Facebook and Instagram in honour of her anniversary.

However, in 2018 Kate confessed to forgetting about their wedding anniversary until she saw that Derek had posted a loving message to her on social media while she was on a night out at the TV Choice Awards. "When you are on your way home from a night out & you realise your husband has posted this wonderful thing on Facebook and you totally forgot it was your anniversary #fail. Do I sneak in quietly?!" she wrote.

Derek had written in an adorable Facebook post: "Happy Anniversary to the smartest, kindest, sexiest gal I know. Love you x."

