Zara Tindall's £140k engagement ring from Mike had secret Olympics nod

Zara Tindall, née Phillips, got engaged to Mike Tindall in 2010 when the rugby presented her with a stunning (and surprisingly practical) engagement ring.

A lot of thought went into the design, with Mike taking into consideration his future wife's sporting career.

He chose a split platinum band with several pavé set diamonds, complete with a single solitaire diamond that was thought to deliberately have a low profile setting. This meant that Olympian Zara wouldn't need to remove her precious gem while competing in equestrian events. And did we mention it's worth an eye-watering £140,000 ($200,000)?

HELLO! Online obtained an exclusive quote from Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro: "Zara's ring is a beautiful mix of old-world tradition with a twist of modern design. Going with the round diamond and adding a split shank setting was a great way to add a touch of modern style to a royal engagement ring.

Zara Tindall's dazzling engagement ring features a round diamond

"I would estimate the ring to be a 5 carat+ diamond and the value to be north of $200,000. That said, being worn by the granddaughter of the Queen can make this ring priceless."

The couple tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011, and the ceremony was attended by senior members of the royal family, including the Queen and Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton and, of course, the bride's mother Princess Anne.

On the day, Zara paired her Stewart Parvin dress with a precious Greek tiara that belongs to her mother, Princess Anne. The 'something borrowed' piece consists of a brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by a glittering wreath. It originated in Greece's royal family, with Prince Philip's mother Alice gifting the tiara to Queen Elizabeth II – and the Queen subsequently passed it on to her daughter, Princess Anne.

The royal couple now have three children together, Mia Grace, Lena Elizabeth and their newest arrival, Lucas Philip, who was dramatically born at their home of Gatcombe Park.

Mike and Zara recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary and in an interview with The Times, the sports star publicly spoke of his love for his wife. He said: "She's always been my best friend. That doesn't change." How sweet!

