James Middleton's wife Alizée wore her mother-in-law Carole's wedding dress - see photo Alizée wore the dress 41 years after Carole

The Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James Middleton finally married Alizée Thevenet on Saturday 11 September, after postponing their wedding day twice – and his bride found the sweetest way to pay tribute to his family.

Alizée was a beautiful bride, with pictures shared exclusively with HELLO! showing the 32-year-old wearing a white floor-length gown featuring a Bardot neckline and embroidered detailing.

The gown not only perfectly tied in with their destination wedding, which took place in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful villages in the Côte d’Azur, but it also happened to be the exact dress that James' mother Carole Middleton wore on her big day with Michael.

"My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother in law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980," financial analyst Alizée explained.

She added that she first tried on her future mother-in-law's wedding dress during lockdown, when she and James were residing in Bucklebury, Berkshire with his parents. "While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it.

Alizée looked stunning in Carole Middleton's wedding dress

"It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life," she said.

To finish off her elegant look, the bride wore her hair in a chic half up half down style, secured in place with a flowing veil.

The couple got married in the Côte d’Azur

Her meaningful outfit choice was very different from James' siblings Kate and Pippa. The Duchess opted for a timeless gown from Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen with long lace sleeves and a full skirt, while Pippa stepped out in a high-neck, cap-sleeved ivory gown from British fashion designer Giles Deacon.

James and Alizée said 'I do' at the town hall in front of close friends and family, including Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, and their children Arthur and Grace.

Following their ceremony, the newlyweds drove to their beachside reception­, Cafe Leoube, in a vintage 2CV.

