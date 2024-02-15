Usher's wife Jenn Goicoechea's unconventional bridal outfit for drive-thru wedding revealed

Usher and his new bride Jenn Goicoechea exchanged vows ahead of his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday – and their wedding outfits were anything but conventional.

The couple – who have been together since 2019 – married at Vegas Weddings' drive-thru tunnel The Fast Lane surrounded by their immediate family, and both Usher and Jenn opted to wear suits.

Jenn shunned a typical bridal gown in favor of a white pantsuit that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and matching gloves with glittery nail details.

To accessorize, she added multiple gold necklaces stacked in varying lengths, white, square sunglasses with black lenses, and carried a bouquet of red peonies and white roses.

What really gave off 'bridal vibes' though was her custom sheer veil which had "Mrs. Raymond" alongside their wedding date, "02.11.24", embroidered across the front.

As for her wedding hair and makeup, the beautiful bride wore her raven tresses in her typical sharp bob that turned under her chin. She added glossy lips, fluttery eyelashes, and bronzed cheeks.

Usher, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black and white color block suit that boasted a bowtie on the lapel, as well as a red peony.

Sharing photos of their special day on Instagram, Usher simply penned: "One of them Ones [diamond ring emoji] 2.11.24."

The behind-the-scenes snaps also revealed that the couple were joined by their children, son Sire Castrello, two, daughter Sovereign Bo, three, and sons Usher 'Cinco' V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 15, whom Usher shares with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

© @boogsneffect Instagram Usher and Jenn have been together since 2019

The Yeah singer's mother, Jonnetta Patton, was also in attendance and served as their witness.

News of Usher and Jenn's marriage was confirmed earlier this week after it was revealed they had obtained a marriage license on February 8.

"We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family," a spokesperson for the singer told People.

© Kevin Mazur Usher and Jenn share two children

"They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes," they added.

Speaking about his relationship with Jenn before their wedding was confirmed, Usher said: "Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are.

© @usher Instagram Usher and Jenn married before his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

"We've obviously made a commitment to life for life together because of our children. It wouldn't be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I'm saying?"

He continued: "And we're going to be in each other's lives until we die, obviously, because we have something to share. That's beautiful. Our children. But not because of that. I really do feel like I have an amazing partner that I respect."

© Getty Usher and Jenn married in a drive-thru ceremony in Las Vegas

Gushing about his new bride, Usher added: "I found and met an amazing partner who happened to be my best friend and was there all the time, and I was like, 'Wow, this could be great.'"

