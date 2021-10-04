Gwen Stefani's husband Blake Shelton shares heart-melting wedding photo – with special guest The Voice stars tied the knot on Blake's Oklahoma ranch

Blake Shelton marked his wife Gwen Stefani's 52nd birthday with a sweet throwback photo of the couple on their wedding day.

MORE: Gwen Stefani's newly released wedding videos divide fans

Instead of the romantic venue or show-stopping wedding dress, many of Blake's fans commented on one of the special guests – the couple's dog! The pet pooch crashed the sweet photo, wandering past the newlyweds wearing a sparkling collar. Blake and Gwen, meanwhile, were embracing as they smiled for the camera against the backdrop of their reception.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani reveals how proposal nearly didn't happen

Lanterns lined the steps behind them which lead up to a long table where guests could be seen chatting with large chandeliers hanging overhead.

"Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!" the country singer wrote. "Love the fact that your dog was invited to your wedding!!!" commented one, and another added: "The dog though." A third remarked: "It was the dog for me. So cute. Happy birthday @gwenstefani."

Blake marked Gwen's birthday by sharing an unearthed wedding photo

Others also praised Blake's sweet tribute to his wife, with messages including: "This is so sweet!! Happy birthday to your beautiful wife @gwenstefani," and: "So apparently you can cry after reading one sentence."

PHOTOS: Celebrity wedding dresses 2021: Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, Binky Felstead and more

READ: Gwen Stefani makes hilarious post-wedding quip: 'My whole body hurts'

The Voice stars tied the knot in July this year on Blake's ranch in Oklahoma, where they got engaged in October 2020. Blake is said to have created a one-of-a-kind, intimate wedding by building a chapel on his estate.

The Voice stars tied the knot on Blake's ranch in Oklahoma

No Doubt singer Gwen wore a custom Vera Wang white strapless multi-layered tulle ball gown wedding dress, which the designer described as "modern minimalist construction".

She added a beautiful veil that featured the embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. This was a beautiful touch that paid tribute to the children she shares with ex-partner Gavin Rossdale.

The mother-of-three wore not one, but two dresses on her big day. "You need a party dress when you get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang, gz," she previously wrote alongside a black and white picture showing her in a mini strapless dress, which she accessorised with white fishnet tights and white boots.

RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares beautiful photos of niece’s wedding day - and they look so alike

Read more HELLO! US stories here