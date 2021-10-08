Ed Sheeran's romantic proposal to wife Cherry almost didn't happen – details The Shivers singer popped the question at his Suffolk home

Ed Sheeran has opened up about his proposal to wife Cherry Seaborn back in 2017, explaining that he had created a stunning set-up at their Suffolk home – but it didn't go according to plan.

The Shivers singer had planned a big romantic gesture in the garden, building a homemade structure where he was hoping to get down on one knee at sunset, but the weather meant that it almost didn't happen. On the Swedish talk show Skavlan, Ed explained: "On the day it was pissing down with rain and I'd built a [expletive] pergola at the end of the garden to do it. Sunset, pergola, some wine... and it was pissing down with rain.

"I kept saying, 'We should go for a walk', and she was like, 'No!' I was like, 'Are you sure you don't want to go for a walk?'"

He added that he delayed the proposal for a few hours but eventually popped the question at 9pm in the evening. "Time was ticking. There was a date engraved on the ring and I was like, 'I've got to do it today!'"

Ed popped the question back in 2017

And when the moment finally came, Ed revealed it was "the most human I have ever felt" waiting for Cherry to give him an answer.

"I was getting down on one knee and I said, 'Will you marry me?' And she was like, 'Are you [expletive] joking?' There was this long silence and I just went, 'Please?'

"It is the most human I have ever felt.

Ed shares rare glimpses inside his Suffolk estate with Cherry

"It is such a huge life decision someone has to make in the blink of an eye. Thankfully, she did say yes."

Ed and Cherry never revealed their exact wedding date but they confirmed they had wed in July 2019. In his track Remember the Name on his No.6 Collaborations Project album, a lyric said: "Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted/My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick."

Ed recently told Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast that the "tiny affair" took place "at a random day in the middle of January, in the middle of nowhere."

The couple are now parents to daughter Lyra and live at a £3.7million estate in Suffolk that includes a lake, a treehouse, an underground music room, a chapel and even a pub.

