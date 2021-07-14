Nicolas Cage pictured with fifth wife, 26, as they make red carpet debut The couple tied the knot in February

Nicolas Cage and his new wife Riko Shibata have made their red carpet debut as husband and wife. The couple posed hand-in-hand for the cameras at the LA premiere of his new film, Pig, on Tuesday night.

Nicolas and Riko – who at 26 is 31 years younger than the Hollywood star – first met in her native Japan in 2020. They went on to tie the knot on 16 February 2021 in a small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

"It's true and we are very happy," Nicolas confirmed at the time. "After the wedding, the happy couple was joined for a small celebration attended by Nicolas' ex-wife, Alice (who he remains very good friends with) and their son Kal," the actor's representative revealed.

This is Nicolas's fifth marriage. He was first married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 until 2001 before finding love with Lisa Marie Presley – daughter of Elvis Presley. They were married on 10 August 2002 but split 107 days later in November that same year. Their divorce was finalised in May 2004.

Nicolas's third marriage was to Alice Kim. They tied the knot in July 2004 and she gave birth to their son, Kal-El (named after Superman) in October 2005. The couple separated in January 2016 but have remained on friendly terms.

Nicolas credited Alice for his stable lifestyle, telling The Guardian in 2018, "I made a very clear decision to marry out of my own zip code". "I married into another culture, and it's interesting because in Korea they call me the Son-in-Law," he added.

The star further admitted that their split was "a shocker for me - I definitely didn't see it coming." "She was quite young when I married her and I don't really have any ill will towards what happened," he shared.

In March 2019, the Face/Off actor married Erika Koike in Las Vegas only to file for an annulment four days later.

In addition to Kal-El, Nicolas is a dad to son Weston, 30, from his relationship with actress Christina Fulton.

