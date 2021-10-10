Simon McCoy and Emma Samms announce wedding and share first photo The former BBC News presenter and the actress have tied the knot

Former BBC News star Simon McCoy and his partner, actress Emma Samms, announced on Sunday afternoon that they have got married, sharing a sweet behind-the-scenes photo of the big day as they did so.

The wedding took place on Saturday and the news was revealed on Emma's Instagram account, where she shared a sweet photo with her new husband.

They stood together with Simon's arm around his bride and both beamed with delight as they looked at each other, the picture of romantic happiness.

Emma aptly captioned the picture: "Yesterday was a very good day," sweetly adding the hashtag: "#mrandmrs."

Her fans rushed to share their good wishes for the newlyweds, with their comments including: "Oh how lovely... congrats to you both," "Wonderful! Congratulations," and: "Awesomeness!"

Many others simply shared hearts and champagne bottle emojis in celebration at the lovely news.

The couple announced their engagement last month but had not told fans when they planned to get married. Simon confirmed the news during a chat with the Daily Mail's Richard Eden. The journalist said: "Yes, it's true, we are both so happy, as are our children."

Emma and Simon shared a photo from their wedding to Instagram

The veteran broadcaster, who joined GB News following his stint at the BBC, has been married twice before. He split from his second wife, TV presenter Victoria Graham, back in January 2019 after 12 years of marriage.

The couple, who reportedly met at a polo match in Windsor, do not have any children together but Simon has a son called Max from his previous marriage.

Victoria has since found love with another BBC colleague, Jon Gripton, who was her editor at the Spotlight news programme in the West Country.

Meanwhile, Emma – who has starred in General Hospital and Dynasty – has been married three times before and has two children from her previous marriages.

