Malala Yousafzai's husband Asser reveals special wedding cake tribute - photo

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai married her partner Asser Malik earlier this week, and the groom shared an unseen photo of their intimate celebrations on Wednesday.

The operations manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board delighted his followers by posting a snap of the newlyweds cutting their delicious wedding cake – and revealed it paid tribute to his team's tradition. World-renowned Pakistani activist Malala and her new husband were pictured standing behind a stunning cake positioned on a glass coffee table while pink petals were being thrown over their heads.

The tasty confection was topped with white buttercream icing and gold flowers and finished with their names in piped icing.

Next to the image, which had already earned over 45,000 likes in less than one day, Asser wrote: "In Malala, I found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner — I'm so excited to spend the rest of our life together.

"Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting."

This comes after Malala shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on Tuesday to announce the exciting news. Along with the beautiful snapshots, she shared a message, writing: "Today marks a precious day in my life.

"Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead."

Malala shared a peek inside her intimate wedding

In an interview with Vogue in July 2021, Malala suggested she had different views on marriage than her parents. "I still don’t understand why people have to get married," she said. "If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership? My mum is like… ‘Don’t you dare say anything like that! You have to get married, marriage is beautiful.'"

However, she added that those views could change over time – and they clearly have! "Even until my second year of university, I just thought, ‘I’m never going to get married, never going to have kids – just going to do my work. I’m going to be happy and live with my family forever. I didn’t realise that you’re not the same person all the time.

"You change as well and you’re growing," she continued.

