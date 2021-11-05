Holly Willoughby has been married to her husband Dan Baldwin for 14 years, but she rarely discusses her relationship publicly. On Friday, she made an exception while appearing on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

The This Morning star made the comment about Dan as she discussed what prompted her to write her new book, Reflections. She said: "The last few years I've kind of been looking inward a little bit. And I sort of got to this stage in life where I was like ‘I've got a really lovely life, I love my husband, I fancy my husband. I've got great kids. I'm very blessed in many, many ways, but something is missing.'

"And I couldn't work out what it was, and eventually having looked inwardly, I sort of went ‘God, it’s me! I'm missing!’ I'd spent my whole life kind of doing this long to-do list, tick-list, like ‘da, da, da, da, da’ and we run, and we keep going and we keep going, keep going... And I suddenly thought, 'I don’t know who I am, I don't even know what music I like, I don't know what my tastes are anymore.'"

The This Morning star has shared few wedding photos since her 2007 nuptials

Holly and Dan met in 2004 on ITV children's show Ministry of Mayhem, where Holly was a presenter and he worked as a producer. Three years later on 4 August 2007, the pair said 'I do' in front of a star-studded guest list at St Michael's Church before hosting their wedding reception at Amberley Castle, a 900-year-old castle on the South Downs in West Sussex.

The Dancing on Ice presenter actually designed her own wedding dress, before asking a friend to make it for her. The ivory gown was overlaid with French lace and featured long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and open back detail.

Holly and Dan met in 2004

However, she recently confessed that she regrets her choice of footwear. Reminiscing about her big day on This Morning, she said: "I wanted the massive dress and the towering heels. But I regretted it and I ended up walking around barefoot for the whole day. It was fun, but the hem of my dress is ruined now."

