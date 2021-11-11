HELLO! Canada's special weddings issue has something for everyone

It's shaping up to be a busy weddin

HELLO! Canada has specialized in in-depth coverage of A-list and royal weddings for more than 15 years, and has always been your go-to source for fashion, beauty, entertaining and travel tips. And now, we'd like to introduce you to HELLO! Weddings, a beautiful 100-page special.

As lockdown restrictions have lifted, many couples are joyfully planning ceremonies they'd put on hold due to the pandemic. If you're newly engaged and need inspiration on dresses, cakes and venues, you'll find all of that in HELLO! Weddings. It also features everything you need to know about how to look your very best at any wedding – whether it be your own or that of a loved one.

And of course, we tie it all together with inside looks at beautiful royal and celebrity weddings to give you inspiration for your own!

Here's what you'll find in HELLO! Weddings, which hits newsstands across Ontario on Nov. 18 and will be available across Canada on Nov. 22. You can also buy it online!

We begin by taking you inside the glamorous weddings of Princess Maria, Lady Charlotte, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and show you how four very different royal women made bold choices on their big days! We also take you inside the nuptials of a crop of young celebrities such as Lily Colins, Hailey Bieber and Ariana Grande

We look back at 14 magical royal weddings that captured the life of the world's imagination, from the Queen and Prince Philip to Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

If you're searching for gown inspiration, we marry the latest designer collections with iconic bridal gowns of the past and show you 20 dresses fit for any princess.

Our wedding checklist breaks down the top trends in engagement rings and wedding cakes, shows you how to find a perfect shoe, gives you some tips about investing in the right back and helps you find ideas or your bridal party and reception venue. Plus, we guide you through getting that coveted newlywed glow, A-list inspired bridal trends in makeup and nails and bring in some celebrity experts to ensure your hair looks gorgeous! If you need inspiration for the perfect gift list, Amazon's celebrity registry will help you think like famous brides!

We end with your personal travel guide to six star-approved luxury honeymoon destinations... and show you what to pack!

Pick up HELLO! Canada's special weddings issue as you head down the aisles at a store near you this fall and winter. It has something for everyone!