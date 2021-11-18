Adele reveals son Angelo's reaction to divorce from husband Simon 'broke my heart' The Easy on Me singer is now dating Rich Paul

Adele's 30 album is set to be one of her most open and emotional ones to date, with the songs set to address her divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki and how their son Angelo dealt with it.

Ahead of its release, the Easy on Me hitmaker opened up to Zane Lowe from Apple Music about how her nine-year-old son inspired her music. She explained: "I knew I had to tell his story in a song because it was clear he was feeling it, even though I thought I was doing a very good job of saying, 'Everything is fine!'

"But I also knew I wasn't being as present. I was present in real life, but I just wasn't really there. I was just so consumed...by so many different feelings.

"And he plucked up the courage to very articulately say to me, 'You’re basically a ghost. You might as well not be here.'"

Adele and Simon share son Angelo

Adele added that she feared that her split from Angelo's father could have resulted in resentment from her son.

"For him to be little and say, 'I can't see you', to my face broke my heart. And that was definitely one of the things I was most scared of when I left our...I didn't leave our family, but left that structure, was just, what if he hates me forever?" added the singer, who is now dating Rich Paul.

"It didn't take him long for him to ask me why we weren't together and I said, 'I left, it wasn't your dad.'"

Adele is currently dating Rich Paul

Adele and Simon married in 2018 and split just 11 months later. The songstress has repeatedly stated that they maintain a good relationship and recently revealed he has earned the nickname 'Simon the Diamond' among her friends.

Praising Simon's parenting skills in an interview with The Face magazine, she said: "Angelo couldn’t have a better dad. Simon is so invested and so interested. He gets onto his level in anything."

She added: "Whatever Angelo is into, what he wants to watch, where he wants to go and play, his new [expletive] playground games that change every week – he is a big child in that sense of being so curious with him."

