Anthea Turner says romance with fiancé Mark is 'very different' to her ex-husbands The GMTV star got engaged in 2019

Anthea Turner got engaged to fiancé Mark Armstrong in 2019 just months after they started dating, and she recently opened up about how she knew her whirlwind romance was serious very quickly.

Mark popped the question in Italy, and although the trip was originally meant to be to celebrate his birthday, the Blue Peter star said she wasn't surprised by his proposal. "I had a hunch. It was all very quick (we were engaged within just a few months of meeting), but when you are older it does tend to move a bit quicker because 'when you know, you know' and there is no point in messing around is there?!" Anthea told HELLO!.

Anthea was previously married to Peter Powell in the 1990s, before tying the knot to Grant Bovey in 2000. When asked about whether she was nervous about walking down the aisle again, she said she already felt like she was married to Mark.

The 61-year-old explained: "I'm lucky in that I have a good relationship with both of my exes and this relationship feels very different so no I'm not nervous about it - we were together 24/7 in lockdown to it feels like we are married anyway!"

The star pictured with ex Grant and his three children

Anthea added that it is very different getting into a relationship now compared to when she was younger. Opening up on finding 'the one', she said: "The difference is enlightening and beautiful - you are entering what the Japanese call your 'Second Spring’ but with the wisdom to know when something's good and to savour and protect it.

"I like to think age brings both wisdom and clarity and I'm very lucky to be able to explore this happy chapter at this time in my life."

So when are Anthea and businessman Mark going to tie the knot? They had originally planned to marry in Rome in September 2020, but they were forced to postpone the wedding and it is now likely to take place in 2022.

The couple are planning a 2022 wedding in Italy

The couple still plan to return to the place they got engaged, with Anthea explaining: "Now things are opening up and getting easier we’ll go back to plan ‘A' which is a family wedding in Italy. We had to put everything on hold due to Covid like so many other couples, but hopefully, we can get something organised for next year."

Although it's not likely to be a big event, since the GMTV star previously told us: "When we do it, it will be small and cute, just with our close friends and family."

The television presenter also opened up about their pet dog Soho, whom she adopted in 2019 after meeting Mark. Anthea, who recently partnered with Naturo Natural Pet Food to host The Naturo Repaw Room, joked: "It was a case of love me, love my dog - he came as a package with Mark when I met him a few years ago. Soho and Mark were inseparable, so I had no choice but to welcome Soho into my life too. Luckily, I love dogs (well, I love all animals really) and Soho and I fell in love pretty quickly and we have been inseparable ever since."

