Christmas is coming, and we don't know about you, but we can't wait! If you haven't started your shopping yet, be inspired by the Wright family, who have partnered with Debenhams to showcase the best of Christmas this year. We sat down with Jessica, Mark Senior, Carol and Natalya who gave us the lowdown on all things festive.

Speaking about the campaign with the online department store, Carol said: "We have always had a tradition of going to Debenhams as part of the Christmas shopping, as they seem to have everything for all the family from stocking fillers to luxury gift sets. When they asked us to be their Christmas Family, I was personally over the moon and couldn’t wait to see what they had available this year."

When it comes to starting festivities early, you won't find any Grinches here! Mark explained: "Christmas is a BIG thing in our house, even now the four children have moved out, we still all come together at Christmas time, all back at the family home. We’re so lucky to be able to all come together again this year and can’t wait for the celebrations, as well as the food and drink!"

The family has some great festive traditions, including Christmas PJs. Mark especially is a big fan. "100% love them!" Carol added: "So we used to dress up for Christmas Day, but over the years we have changed to more of a Christmas causal theme, which does include matching pyjama sets!! This year, Debenhams.com have even created a matching set which includes one for your dog – which will be on Bubbles and Bella’s wish list for sure, they are a part of the family."

Carol and Mark are so excited about welcoming a grandchild next year

When it comes to presents, the family has a big list, and it's all about the big pamper. Carol said: "I want My Lancôme genifique serum, it’s my favourite and a regular within my skincare routine." Mark is after Calvin Klein Defy aftershave. "I have nearly finished the bottle, so I need a top up."

After 2020, this Christmas the family are all planning to be together. Jessica said: "It will be a big family affair this year, especially as last year we were all apart. I think all of us want to make sure that this is a Christmas, like never before and caught-up on the loss of last year’s memories! We love all being together with lots of hustle and bustle and games and drinks.

And the new year will be a majorly exciting one as Carol and Mark's youngest son Josh Wright is expecting a baby with his wife Hollie.

Carol and Mark said: "We are so excited, it’s going to be so amazing to have a baby in the family, it’s such a wonderful time and we cannot wait to be grandparents. We will be spoiling the baby rotten, it’s our first grandchild and we are just so excited, bring it on!!"

