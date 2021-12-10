What does Boris Johnson's 'Plan B' mean for weddings? Are you planning on tying the knot soon?

If the countdown to your wedding day is officially on and the new coronavirus rules have got you in a spin, we are here to explain all. Read on to get the lowdown on masks, testing and isolation rules and how these could affect your big day.

What are the government's 'Plan B' rules for England?

Friday 10 December sees face masks required in public indoor venues including theatres and cinemas – but pubs and restaurants are still exempt.

The coronavirus rules are changing

From Monday 13 December the public should work from home if they can.

Wednesday 15 December sees Covid passes introduced. A recent negative lateral flow test will be needed to enter some social settings such as nightclubs and indoor unseated venues with more than 500 people.

What are the current coronavirus rules for weddings in England?

For the full and most up-to-date guidelines on weddings, always refer to the government website. While there are currently no limits on guest numbers for weddings, there are other COVID-19 rules which may impact your big day. The staff at your venue will be required to wear face coverings and the government guidance also explains that guests may have to mask up as well.

You must wear a mask when wedding dress shopping

"Some wedding or hospitality venues might ask you to wear a face covering and you may still be required to wear a face covering in parts of the premises where the main activity is not taking place."

If you have guests travelling from overseas the new 'Plan B' rules will impact them as they now need to present a negative PCR test ahead of travel as well as once more when they are in the UK.

How long will the 'Plan B' rules last?

The rules are officially sent to be reviewed on 5 January, however, as we have seen throughout the pandemic, these guidelines can change at any time with little warning.

