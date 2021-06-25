Nicole Kidman's wedding anniversary post with Keith Urban divides fans The couple tied the knot in 2006

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban got married on 25 June 2006 in Sydney, and the Australian actress celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on Friday by sharing a very racy picture of the couple on Instagram.

The shot, taken by artist JR, showed Nicole dressed in a gold embellished top with drop earrings and red lipstick, while her husband's neck tattoos could be seen out the top of his white shirt.

The Big Little Lies star had her head tilted back as Keith licked her neck – and fans were surprised by their public display of affection.

"Happy Anniversary baby!" Nicole wrote, followed by red lip emojis. One wrote: "HOT," while a second added: "Get it!!! Love the passion." A third remarked: "This is so spicy love you guysssss," but others weren't sure about the photo.

"Really?! Why do we need to see this?!" one comment read, and another added: "I love both of them….but this is creepy."

The recent snap was a marked difference to the sweet photo the actress shared on their anniversary back in 2020, which showed the couple gently pressing their foreheads together in an intimate moment.

The actress shared this photo to mark their 15th wedding anniversary

Nicole and Keith met at an event in 2005 and tied the knot a year later surrounded by friends and family at Cardinal Cerretti Memorial Chapel in their native country of Australia. Their wedding day saw Nicole wear the most gorgeous Balenciaga bridal gown, made for her by Nicolas Ghesquière.

It featured a statement puff sleeve on one shoulder, trimmed with delicate ruffles, and a gentle sweetheart neckline. The stunning bride chose to wear her hair in ringlets and add a chic bridal veil.

Nicole and Keith got married in Sydney in 2006

Since then, the couple have welcomed two daughters together: Sunday and Faith, and Nicole also has two children from her previous relationship with Tom Cruise.

Speaking of Keith in a 2020 Today interview, she said: "I'm married to a really good man. And the kids have a great father and that's a very beautiful thing to be able to say."

