Kristen Stewart surprises fans with unexpected marriage update

Kristen Stewart has shared that she would love to "go and get married this weekend," three months after confirming her engagement. The Twilight actress had been rumored to have become engaged months before she shared the news; she began dating screenwriter Dylan Meyer in 2019.

Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday, she shared that she is "not a good planner" and that although she is keen to have a big party, she is not a "ceremonial" person. "I want to have a big party or something. I’m so unceremonial," she shared, quipping: "I think we might just go do it this weekend or something, I don't know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterward."

The 31-year-old added: "I just want to do it. I’m not a good planner. I can’t make plans for dinner. I like to pivot. You never know where I’m going, man."

The Spencer actress announced the wonderful engagement news while appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in November to promote the Princess Diana biopic.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," she said. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

The pair met many years ago but were reintroduced through friends in 2019 and spent the pandemic together. "The day that I met her, all bets were off," she shared, remembering the moment they reconnected.

Kristen and Dylan have been together since 2019

"I was like, 'Where have I been and how have I not known you?' She's been, like, living in LA alongside my life somehow but not ever converging?"

Kristen was previously linked to Robert Pattinson, Rupert Sanders, Stella Maxwell, St Vincent and Alicia Cargile, but she confessed that she quickly saw her relationship with Dylan as serious and long-term.

Just three months into their relationship, Kristen revealed that she was ready to walk down the aisle and was planning on getting down on one knee herself.

Three months into their relationship, Kristen revealed that she was ready to walk down the aisle

She gushed at the time: "I want to be, like, sort of somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast.

"I can't say right now because she will find out. I have a couple of plans that are just the coolest things to do. I'm really impulsive. I don't know when it's going to be."

