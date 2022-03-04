Brooklyn Beckham celebrates birthday with cake that has to be seen to be believed Happy 23rd Birthday Brooklyn!

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a snap of himself with his epic birthday cake - and we would give anything for a slice! The many-layered cake, which has to be seen to be believed, included a layer of cookies, rainbow cereal and lucky charms, and was topped off with melted chocolate and strawberries. Mmm!

He captioned the post: "Today I turned 23. The past 23 years have been an absolute rollercoaster and now I am coming to the most important part in my life, the part where I get to marry my other half xx I’m so excited for the next part of my life."

Responding to the post, his fiancee Nicola Peltz added: "I’m more excited," with a love-eyed heart emoji. Fans were also quick to comment, with one writing: "Happiest birthday Brooklyn! A beautiful year awaits you," while another wrote: "Happy birthday Brooklyn. A toast to your wonderful life."

His friends and family have all been wishing him a very happy birthday, with his mum Victoria sharing a snap of them from a holiday and writing: "23 years ago today my life changed forever, I felt a love impossible to explain. Brooklyn, you have no idea how much we all love you. Happy Birthday to the sweetest, kindest soul @brooklynbeckham."

How incredible is Brooklyn's cake?!

Proud dad David also shared a picture of when Brooklyn was a baby. The snap shows a shirtless David holding Brooklyn, and wrote: "Happy Birthday to my amazing boy. Happy Birthday bust we love u so much. Have the most amazing day @brooklynbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

