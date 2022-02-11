Strictly's Amy Dowden shares rare picture with fiancé Ben Jones as she begins countdown – 'Four more sleeps' The Strictly tour will end this Sunday

Amy Dowden is counting down the days until she can reunite with her fiancé Ben Jones after touring the UK with the Strictly Come Dancing cast for the past three weeks.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the professional dancer shared a rare picture of herself and Ben hugging each other and wrote: "Four more sleeps," alongside several love heart emojis.

In the picture, the couple, who will reunite after the tour ends on Sunday 13 February, can be seen smiling and looking towards the camera with Amy wearing a gorgeous wrap dress and Ben looking casual in black jeans and a denim shirt.

Amy and Ben were supposed to have married in 2020 but postponed their nuptials due to the pandemic.

Amy revealed her excitement and reuniting with Ben soon

On what would have been the eve of their big day at the time, Amy took to Instagram and close to tears revealed she had "mixed emotions" about it.

"Hey guys, excuse the crazy hair this morning. So today should have been my last day as a Miss," she said in a video.

"Obviously it's not, really few mixed emotions. I should be on my way now to the cottage with my bridesmaids and my family... spending the night together playing games and probably me being really nervous… my last night as a Miss!"

Amy and Ben are yet to set a wedding date after postponing it in 2020

The star, who got engaged to fellow dancer Ben Jones back in 2017, continued: "Ben would have been on his way to the other cottage... obviously we would have stayed apart! But I guess we have all this to come. Really mixed emotions every hour... I'm thinking, 'I would have been doing this or I wonder how I would have been feeling.'"

Ben surprised Amy with a proposal during a New Year's Eve party back in 2017 and she announced the happy news to her fans the following month.