Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz stun in loved-up snap at intimate wedding The couple have been together since 2019

Brooklyn Beckham and his partner Nicola Peltz were pictured twinning in black outfits at an intimate family wedding months before their own nuptials.

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son, 23, posted a photo on Instagram that showed himself and Nicola, 27, attending his grandfather's big day in December. His wife-to-be wore a figure-hugging LBD with her long blonde hair in loose waves, while Brooklyn sported a smart black suit and the couple posed in front of a Christmas tree.

The aspiring chef penned a simple but sweet tribute to his love, writing: "My girl," and adding a red heart emoji. The couple were among a small number of guests at the intimate ceremony, which took place in London.

David's dad, Ted, tied the knot with his new wife Hilary on 11 December, with David acting as best man and his daughter Harper one of three bridesmaids, all of whom wore matching blue velvet dresses.

The happy news was confirmed to the press the following day, after the couple had headed abroad on their honeymoon.

Brooklyn shared the gorgeous photo on Instagram

David's sisters and children were all believed to be in attendance for the event, and the former footballer and his wife have since shared a small selection of snapshots of the big day.

Brooklyn and Victoria are also due to get married "soon", and many reports have indicated that it will happen in the Spring at Nicola's family's holiday home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Brooklyn told HELLO! last year that he and Nicola would already be a married couple. "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said.

David acted as his dad's best man

David and Victoria both keep their parents out of the spotlight most of the time, but David shared a rare picture of his father back in the summer, and fans were quick to react.

In honour of Ted's birthday, the star took to Instagram, where he posted a sweet picture of the pair as they stood inside a football ground, David wearing a casual white T-shirt and his father in a white shirt. They each had their hands placed behind their backs as they gazed up to the stands.

Father-of-four David wrote a heartfelt message, which read: "Happy Birthday Dad [heart emoji]. "Hope you have the most amazing day we love you so much @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

