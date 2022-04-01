Keith Urban reveals intimate marriage secrets with Nicole Kidman

They may each have hugely successful careers in music and acting, but Keith Urban has claimed that he and his wife Nicole Kidman are "as normal as you get".

The 54-year-old revealed intimate secrets about his and Nicole's marriage and the first time they met during an interview on Jessica Rowe's podcast series, The Big Talk Show, admitting he thought the Hollywood star was well out of his league at their first meeting.

"We're just a couple who work things out, go through things together, life, and support each other the best way we can and try and raise our family," Keith explained. "Underneath it all, we're as normal as you can get I reckon."

Keith and Nicole met at the G'Day LA event in 2005, and while he says he was "not in a great place" at the time, their relationship has since gone from strength to strength. The couple married the following year, and have since welcomed their daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Nicole also has two children from her previous relationship with Tom Cruise, Connor and Isabella.

Keith Urban said he and Nicole Kidman "are as normal as you can get"

Big Little Lies star Nicole, 54, also spoke candidly about the couple's marriage in December, admitting that she didn't want people to aspire to have a relationship like theirs.

After being told by Today's entertainment editor Richard Wilkins that she and Keith were the "pin-up couple for making it work" in Hollywood, Nicole responded: "We don't want to be a pin-up couple. We just want to be a couple that has a great life together."

Explaining that her marriage shouldn't be considered an archetype because every relationship is different, Nicole added: "Everyone has the right to their own relationship. We are just very protective of our little bubble. What works for us is what works for us."

