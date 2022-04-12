Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's lavish wedding breakfast menu inside $3.5million wedding The celebrity couple tied the knot in Palm Beach, Florida

If like us, you're intrigued by the finer details of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's $3.5million wedding held in Palm Beach, Florida, you'll be fascinated to learn their wedding breakfast was catered for by top chef Theirry Isambert.

SEE: Nicola Peltz reveals unseen wedding feature inside $103m Palm Beach home

Considering Brooklyn is a budding chef himself, and the likes of Gordon Ramsay and restaurant owner David Grutman were on the star-studded guest list, it's no surprise the celebrity wedding of the year called for an exquisite menu.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding: All the details

Miami-based Thierry Isambert Culinary and Event Design was called on to curate an immaculate menu for Brooklyn and Nicola's guests, having previously catered for US President Bill Clinton.

Thierry's services promise: "Signature cocktails and beautifully presented hors d’oeuvres to the exquisite florals, first dance and late night snacks.

SEE: Inside Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's lavish Florida wedding

"The details are what your memories of the day will be made of," the website reads.

Nicola and Brooklyn enjoyed a three day wedding in Palm Beach

Thierry, who has experience catering all over the world, reportedly sources the finest ingredients from local producers and suppliers, "to stay as true as possible to the spirit of the 'farm to table' concept."

Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding menu reportedly contained both vegan and vegetarian options, as well as a "lighter option" for anyone looking to keep a mindful eye on their calories.

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham's £3m oceanfront wedding was wildly different from Victoria and David's

SEE: Victoria Beckham's daily diet: the star's secret to flawless skin is loved by daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham's ultra-disciplined approach to eating sees the Spice Girls star avoiding all oil, butter and sauces, red meat and dairy in her daily diet, so she likely would have appreciated the "light option".

Nicola has also shared her preference to avoid dairy products, confirmed when Brooklyn made her a lactose-free pizza and dairy-free chocolate lava cake for their Valentine's date night meal filmed by VOGUE earlier this year.

Budding chef Brooklyn often shares his recipes on Instagram

Taking to Twitter following the big day, Thierry wrote: "We are honored to have served the best and most discerning palates of the gracious friends and family of Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

"Wishing the happy, beautiful couple a lifetime of love and happiness."

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.