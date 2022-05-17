Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge share 'glorious' castle wedding photo The TV stars had postponed weddings for three years

Dick and Angel Strawbridge recently reopened their breathtaking 19th century home Château de la Motte-Husson for weddings – and the venue looks idyllic in their latest photo.

RELATED: Can you get married at Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge's home?

The Escape to the Chateau stars took to their Instagram page to share a stunning photo of a pair of newlyweds dressed in flowing white dresses with matching white bouquets as they climbed a set of sweeping stone stairs in the sunshine.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge talk family life

"Weddings at The Chateau are back! A very good morning to you from Angel & Dick! We’re still on a high from Victoria & Natasha's wedding! Just picking the last flowers for our next wedding…it’s truly glorious how everyone bride is different and unique. It’s such an honour to be part of their day! Have a terrific Tuesday! XXX," the caption read.

MORE: Escape to the Chateau's Dick Strawbridge on first date with Angel: 'It didn't make any sense'

READ: Escape to the Chateau: Who is Dick Strawbridge's first wife?

Of course, their followers were delighted with the news and took to the comments section to share their thoughts. "They both look stunning on your newly renovated staircase. Look forward to seeing your next season here in Australia," wrote one, while a second remarked: "So thrilled for you, it’s been a LONG time."

The couple shared a stunning photo of a wedding at their home

Another added: "That’s great news so glad you have the weddings back. Best of luck. The brides look beautiful."

This comes after an almost three-year pause on weddings at the castle due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Located in the Pays de la Loire region of northwest France, the property offers the perfect spot for the ultimate fairytale wedding as it boasts 45 rooms as well as 12 acres of parkland, a moat, an orangery, a walled garden and stables.

Dick and Angel – who are proud parents to two children, Arthur, nine, and Dorothy, eight – even chose to host their own wedding at the historic property back in 2015, which was featured in the first series of the Channel 4 show.

Angel previously admitted to HELLO! she sobbed on her big day as the couple had spent several months working to renovate and restore the neglected property, which they purchased for just £280,000 earlier that year.

Dick and Angel also got married at their chateau

"We were engulfed with exhaustion," she explained. "It was the first time I’d had a bath and I had a little sob.

"We'd been working 18, 20 or 22 hours a day and were flying high on adrenaline and couldn't lose our focus. Most of the house wasn't done."

She added: "But there was a moment, before people started arriving, when it just didn't matter. Our mental state changed. We put flowers around the place and knew everything was going to be okay."

SHOP: 33 best short wedding dresses for 2022 brides