Kourtney Kardashian's one family member who attended her and Travis Barker's wedding The oldest Kardashian sister said 'I do' on Monday

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared some seriously sweet photos from their wedding day - revealing exactly who attended.

While it was first thought that no family members went, a picture from Travis' Instagram account shows that Kourtney's beloved grandmother, MJ Campbell, was present.

The 87-year-old is the mother of Kris Jenner, and is adored by her entire family. MJ looked stylish dressed in a pair of oversized sunglasses and an all-black outfit.

Travis' father Randy was also in attendance. However, the rest of their family members, including their children, and Kourtney's famous sisters and mother Kris Jenner, were not there.

It is thought that Kourtney and Travis are planning a bigger celebration in France, so their most recent nuptials may have been solely for those who can't make it to the destination wedding.

After being pictured in an unconventional outfit that included black flared trousers and a yellow top for her Vegas "practice wedding", Kourtney chose a more traditional white frock for her courthouse ceremony.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker said 'I do' on Monday

The Poosh founder opted for a Dolce & Gabbana lace bustier mini dress with a gold and red heart motif on her bodice, sheer gloves, a matching veil and burgundy velvet shoes.

Meanwhile, Travis rocked a black jacket, matching trousers and sunglasses, adding a pop of colour with his burgundy shoes.

Their first wedding took place at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Downtown Las Vegas at 2am following the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The Poosh founder's beloved grandmother MJ attended the wedding

They said 'I do' in front of an Elvis impersonator, but since they did not have a marriage license at the time, it wasn't legal.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she said: "There was no, like, possibility to get a marriage license at that hour." After Jimmy asked if they were planning to get married "for real", she responded: "Yes."

