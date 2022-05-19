Meghan Markle's elegant wedding dress is just like this royal's 18 years earlier See how these royal bridal gowns compare

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, stunned onlookers when she chose a simple yet elegant wedding gown to marry Prince Harry in 2018, but some may have noticed the style was popular with another royal 18 years earlier.

Designed by Clare Waight Keller of Parisian fashion house Givenchy, Meghan looked breathtaking in a long sleeve floor-length dress with a boat neckline and flattering fitted waist as she arrived at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on 19 May 2018.

Compared to some of the high profile royal weddings before her, which saw the likes of Kate Middleton choose lace sleeves and Zara Tindall rock a ballgown silhouette, Meghan's gown was very minimalist and unique.

However, Princess Angela of Liechtenstein, 64, wore a similar style for her 2000 wedding with Prince Maximilian. The bride was pictured at the Church of St Vincent Ferrer in New York wearing a timeless white dress that she reportedly designed herself, with modest sleeves and a neckline that showed off her décolletage – so it comes as no surprise that many have drawn links between her outfit and the one Duchess Meghan wore.

Meghan's wedding dress was designed by Givenchy's Clare Waight Keller

The similarities even extend to the royal brides' sleek hairstyles. They both secured their hair in buns topped with sparkling tiaras and long flowing veils. In Meghan's case, her 16-foot veil was embroidered with the national flowers of each of the 53 commonwealth countries, which took a reported 3,900 hours of meticulous work.

She revealed she had always wanted a classic look during Queen Of The World, but she trusted Clare to mastermind a lot of the design, saying: "We had two or three meetings talking about sketches and different ideas of how this could really come to life. We knew we wanted it to be very delicate, but then after that point, I just said I trust her implicitly with what she did."

The neckline, sleeves and silhouette bear similarities to the one Princess Angela of Lichtenstein wore in 2000

Mother-of-two Meghan even revealed she didn't know exactly what her gown looked like until her royal wedding day. "I didn’t see it really until the morning of, so this is my first time seeing the veil like this," she said while viewing her dress in its exhibition display at Windsor Castle.

