Meghan Markle's off-the-shoulder bridal dress was one of her best red carpet moments

Meghan Markle's stunning wedding dress will go down in history. But years after the event the Duchess of Sussex, 42, is still providing endless inspiration in crisp white looks.

The Duchess was spotted at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope gala in 2022 alongside her husband Prince Harry, 39, looking the picture of radiance in a Bardot-style white midi evening dress with a straight cut.

© Getty Meghan looked like a modern bride

Her off-the-shoulder gown had long sleeves, a corseted bodice, and a thigh-split skirt. Her hair was styled in a rarely-seen slicked low bun with a middle part to show off her stunning bone structure.

© Getty Meghan looked like a dream with slicked back hair

Meghan's makeup was stunning with glowing skin, a warm brown smokey eye, and a glossy nude lip. Her white could-be bridal dress was accessorised with a pair of statement earrings and an extra-special piece of jewellery.

© Getty Meghan's white dress featured a split in the front and a Bardot neckline

Meghan wore Princess Diana's aquamarine ring which features an emerald cut stone next to small solitaire diamonds, and set on a 24-carat yellow gold band. It was made by Asprey in 1996 and is estimated to be worth around £85,000.

Meghan styled the bride-worthy look with a pair of black pointed-toe stilettos but could easily have been styled with a pair of nude or white heels for a modern bridal look or a hen do outfit.

© Getty Meghan and Prince Harry attended the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

The former Suits actress has been known to wow in white, providing brides-to-be with copious inspiration in the lead-up to their special day.

In the same year, Meghan mixed a vintage aesthetic with a bridal hue when she attended a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral.

© Getty Meghan attended the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in a gorgeous white look

Meghan styled a white belted coat dress with an oversized collar and three-quarter-length sleeves with white gloves, white stilettos and a large white hat.

Meghan also wowed at the IGF Reception during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark. She rocked a white mini dress with floral cutouts on the decolletage and shoulders. She wore contrasting brown suede heels to compliment her berry lip.

© Getty Meghan wore a stylish white mini to the IGF Reception during day two of the Invictus Games

We also can't forget the timeless white suit that the former actress wore to the Invictus Games Friends and Family reception. Her double-breasted style featured a pair of wide-leg trousers and an oversized blazer.

She carried a white bag with gold chain detailing which tied in effortlessly with her hand chain jewellery and timeless gold watch.

© Getty Meghan's white blazer look would be suitable for a hen do look

Meghan's second wedding dress was also one to remember. Her halterneck Stella McCartney dress was described officially as "a bespoke lily white high neck gown made of silk crepe". She pulled Princess Diana's aquamarine ring from her collection once again and styled her hair in a classic updo with face-framing pieces.