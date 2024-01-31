Julia Roberts cozies up to husband Danny Moder in rare photo for romantic tribute

Nearly 22 years into their marriage, the love between Julia Roberts and Danny Moder remains as strong as ever, as evidenced by the star's latest tribute.

Julia, 56, took to her Instagram page to share the sweetest message for her husband, who turns 55 today, January 31, and paired it with the most adorable photo.

In her snap, she sat by Danny's lap as they lovingly gazed into each other's eyes. Julia wrote: "Happy Birthday to this amazing man who lights up our world."

Julia and cinematographer Danny met on the set of her 2000 film The Mexican, when the latter was still married to first wife Vera Steimberg and Julia was dating actor Benjamin Bratt.

A year later, Danny and Vera filed for divorce and Julia and Benjamin broke up, and on July 4, 2002, Julia and Danny tied the knot. They're the parents of three children: twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 19, and younger son Henry, 16.

Recently, when on the Today Show with Hoda Kotb, the Oscar-winning star spoke fondly of her husband. "Danny really is the bedrock of our family," she shared.

"He's our anchor and, in the most beautiful way, the captain of our ship. I feel incredibly grateful for his presence in our lives."

She joked after: "I'm not handing over all the credit. It's just that my understanding of a deeply felt life truly began with him."

In an interview with Vogue, the Pretty Woman star talked about being able to find a work and family balance as one of the highest-paid actresses in the game. "Well, I think that the luckiest aspect of my work life/family life is that the success of my work life came earlier.

"So by the time I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay home, I had been working for 18 years. And so I felt that I had the luxury. I didn't have to pick one or the other."

She continued that due to having established a strong career before building a family, making that choice to choose one over the other became easier. "It was easy to pause work life to nurture my home life.

"And so, because I have girlfriends who were having to juggle being at work and having to go into the bathroom, and you know, get out that breast pump, I sort of went through that with them by proxy. To be allowed the luxury of staying home and being with my family, I had a deep gratitude for that time."

Julia remarked, though, that if she were to make a choice at an earlier stage of her career, she definitely would've prioritized her family. "But then there's also something to my kids seeing that my creative life is meaningful to me.

"I want them to understand that. Going outside of the house and being creative is really important and vital. And it doesn't take away from my love of home. It's another level of my life."

