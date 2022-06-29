8 Wimbledon stars' show-stopping weddings: From Andy Murray to Novak Djokovic

Wimbledon doesn't just attract a whole host of tennis fans, it also sees several of the professional sports stars' partners head to the court or tune in on the TV to support their other half.

The likes of Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and more are happily married, but do you remember their big days? To jog your memory, we've rounded up some of the Wimbledon stars' most magical wedding and engagement photos, from Andy Murray and wife Kim Sears' Scottish ceremony to Jessica Pegula's North Carolina ceremony. Take a look…

WATCH: Andy Murray explains how his wedding ring was stolen

Ons Jabeur

Ons and Karim got married in 2015

It has been seven years since Ons Jabeur tied the knot with fitness coach Karim Kamoun. Back in 2015, the Tunisian star shared the happy news by sharing a photo of the newlyweds on social media alongside the caption: "Happy to announce that me and Karim just got married." It showed Ons wearing a bridal gown with a sheer neckline with lace applique and a drop waist, which she teamed with a sparkling hair accessory and drop earrings.

Andy Murray

Andy married his fiancée Kim Sears in April 2015, in his native Scotland. The couple married at Dunblane Cathedral, before a ceremony at the Cromlix House Hotel. Andy gave a nod to his Scottish roots by wearing a tartan kilt, sporran, and black jacket, while the bride wore a bespoke Jenny Packham wedding dress encrusted with Swarovski crystals, and accessorised with glittering Jimmy Choo heels.

Jessica Pegula

Jessica and Taylor got married at an 8,000-acre estate

American tennis player Jessica Pegula, 28, married her partner Taylor Gahagen at the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina on 22 October 2021. The bride looked beautiful in a white satin strapless gown with a thigh-high split, which was visible as she posed for photos alongside fellow WTA player Jennifer Brady.

Rafael Nadal

The tennis pro popped the question in Rome

When Rafael Nadal announced his engagement to his long-term girlfriend Mery Perelló, also known as Xisca, the couple had been keeping the news private for eight months. He proposed during a romantic trip to Rome, and they tied the knot in a Spanish castle in 2019.

Rafael and Mery during their castle wedding

The star shared a stunning picture on his Instagram feed that showed off his bride's beautiful long-sleeved wedding dress.

Karolina Pliskova

Karolina described her intimate wedding as a "family lunch"

Karolina Pliskova surprised fans in 2018 when she announced she had secretly married Michal Hrdlicka in an intimate ceremony in Monaco. Speaking to the media at the time, she described the "very small wedding" as more of "a family lunch", and added that "it was not stressful at all." Sharing a snap on social media, the bride looked beautiful in a one-shouldered Grecian-style gown with a leg-split and a fitted waist, while her partner wore a grey suit.

Novak Djokovic

The couple shared their day with HELLO!

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic married his childhood sweetheart Jelena Ristic in Montenegro’s Aman Sveti Stefan resort in July 2014. The couple, who were expecting their first child together at the time, shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine, with Novak saying he was blown away when he got the first glimpse of his bride wearing an exquisite gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

"Seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress, smiling and walking towards me… She looked like an angel," Novak told HELLO!. "I was trying to be present in that moment and memorise it. I was focused on her, and her smile, and our baby. It really was a perfect moment."

Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki tied the knot in Tuscany

Caroline Wozniacki married David Lee in Tuscany in June 2019, just weeks before the beginning of Wimbledon that year. The newlywed opened up about her four-day wedding celebrations in an interview with HELLO!, describing the event as "absolutely perfect". She also revealed she had a special helping hand in selecting her beautiful Oscar de la Renta wedding dress from none other than Anna Wintour.

The couple posed for photos following their religious ceremony

As for the reception? "We partied all the way until four in the morning which was perfect. We had a candy room, because I love sweets, and on the dance floor, we had fries and candy and burgers and stuff coming out. So I think the food was also a big highlight for us."

Serena Williams

Serena in her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen bridal gown

New Orleans was the setting for Serena Williams' wedding to Alexis Ohanian in November 2017. The bride had not one, but three, gorgeous wedding dresses for her big day, including a gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen for the ceremony.

The tennis pro changed into a Versace gown for the reception

"I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself," Serena told Vogue in an exclusive photoshoot and interview. "I loved the idea of doing a really spectacular ball gown, and it has turned out to be such an incredibly special piece."

