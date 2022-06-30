Princess Caroline's rebellious sequin wedding guest dress revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black sequin ballgowns are one of the go-to styles we expect to see on the red carpet, but not necessarily on a royal wedding guest such as Princess Caroline of Hannover.

In fact, Princess Charlene's sister-in-law, 65, loves the bold outfit choice so much that she has worn variations of it to at least three weddings over the past seven years. One of her most notable looks was when she attended her daughter-in-law Tatiana's brother Julio Mario Santo Domingo III's wedding with Argentinian reporter Nieves Zuberbühler on 31 October 2016 in a dress that cost over £2k.

Royal fashion fans at Polka Popp recently identified Caroline's floor-length frock as a design from French fashion house, Lanvin. It features a deep V-neck, long sleeves and a cinched-in waist and is covered in sequin embroidery.

For the costume-themed Halloween wedding, Caroline teamed it with a matching sparkly floor-length jacket and red tassel earrings, styling her hair in glam curls. The royal clearly loved her outfit, as she chose to recycle it with a red bag and star-shaped brooch on her bodice for a 2018 dinner appearance.

The royal recycled her wedding guest frock for a 2018 dinner

Although her exact frock doesn't appear to be available to buy online, which is not surprising since she wore it six years ago, the brand still sells a similar wrap dress with shorter sleeves for £2,705, while a ruched version with puff sleeves is on sale at Farfetch.

While other guests at Nieves and Julio's wedding pulled out all the stops with face paint and fancy dress, the bride looked elegant in a white off-the-shoulder chiffon dress with a 10-foot train made by her friend Brandon Maxwell.

Julio and Nieves had a Halloween-themed wedding

This was not the only time that Caroline chose to wear the colour black to a wedding, despite the fact that it is often avoided by guests due to its association with mourning.

During her son Pierre Casiraghi's nuptials with Beatrice Borromeo in 2015, she was pictured rocking a strappy sequin ombre gown with a white trim on the skirt, while she opted for a sparkly silver and black floor-length frock for Prince Guillaume of Luxembourg's wedding gala dinner in 2012.

