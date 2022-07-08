Dominic Raab's family life with wife Erika and two children The Deputy Prime Minister lives in Surrey with his family

With news of Boris Johnson's resignation on Thursday 7 July following an unprecedented wave of resignations from key members of his government, eyes are falling on Dominic Raab, the Conservative party's Deputy Prime Minister, as one of the candidates likely to step in as interim PM.

MORE: Where will Boris and Carrie Johnson live with their two young children?

DISCOVER: How the HELLO! editors are dressing their children this summer

Yet outside of the office, the Buckinghamshire-born MP is a husband to wife Erika Raab and doting dad to sons Peter and Joshua. Here's everything you need to know about Dominic's marriage and children…

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

Who is Dominic Raab's wife?

Erika celebrates the Conservative's general election win in 2019

The 48-year-old politician met his wife Erika, from Brazil, in 2002. The pair met at a London party while Dominic was working in the Foreign Office and Erika was a marketing student.

Dominic actually committed a faux pas when introducing himself to his future wife, mistaking her for Argentine.

In an interview with The Times in 2019, Erika explained: "He actually made a big mistake."

"It was a week after Brazil had knocked England out of the World Cup and he asked if I was from Argentina. If you are from Brazil, that is bad."

According to The Sun, Erika said of their first meeting: "It was an instant attraction. My best friend married his best friend as well, which is really nice."

WOW: Rishi Sunak's four homes with millionaire wife Akshata are so different

EXCLUSIVE: Ola and James Jordan's emotional IVF journey with daughter Ella and hopes for second baby

When did Dominic and Erika Raab marry?

The couple have kept the details of their wedding private, but it is known that Dominic proposed to Erika on Christmas Eve in 2004 - just two years after they met.

Who are Dominic Raab's children?

Dominic spars with teenagers at a Blackpool community boxing centre

Dominic and Erika share two children together, Peter (named after Dominic's father), and Joshua. The family live together in Surrey.

Both boys are fluent in Portuguese as well as English, with Erika's parents only speaking the language of Brazil.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.