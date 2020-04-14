Petra Ecclestone reveals why she sold £97million Los Angeles mansion The new mum lives in California with her fiancé Sam Palmer

Petra Ecclestone has revealed she has missed her £97million ($119.75m) mansion during the coronavirus lockdown after moving out last summer. The new mum opened up about her decision to sell the property, which is bigger than the White House and was the most expensive home ever sold in Los Angeles County, as she answered fans' questions on Instagram.

Asked whether she missed The Manor, which was built for TV producer Aaron Spelling in 1988, Petra replied: "During lockdown we have. Would have been the perfect place to be isolated. That said we absolutely love our new house."

Petra Ecclestone sold her former home, The Manor, in 2019 (Photo: Realtor)

Petra also explained why she decided to sell the house, which boasts 123 rooms and sits on a five-acre estate. "Was offered a great deal and wanted to start fresh. @kevindees & @santiagoarana found us the perfect family home and it all fell into place. We couldn't be happier," she said.

The mum-of-four still lives in Los Angeles with her fiancé Sam Palmer, their newborn daughter, and her three children from her marriage to James Stunt. She admitted she would love for her sister Tamara Ecclestone to relocate to the US, but told one follower: "She loves London too much I think."

Petra recently welcomed a baby girl with Sam Palmer

Petra bought her former home for £69million ($85million) in 2011, and renovated the lavish estate before listing it for sale in 2016. The French Chateau-style home was on and off the market for three years before it sold in 2019.

The 31-year-old is currently in isolation with her fiancé and children after welcoming her baby daughter in March, and told fans of her newborn: "Loving every minute of it, yes breastfeeding, she is definitely the most difficult one so far. I am very much in love with my angel and enjoying every minute."

