Stacey Solomon joined by Mrs Hinch for emotional Loose Women hen do - photo

Stacey Solomon had a heart-warming second hen do with a number of her Loose Women co-stars on Friday at her gorgeous Essex abode Pickle Cottage.

The star was joined by bestie Mrs Hinch and ITV hosts Jane Moore, Nadia Sawalha, Linda Robson and Kaye Adams.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares segment of hen do speech from Jane Moore

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the star shared a segment of a very special speech given by Jane at the sunny occasion. In the clip, Jane said: "You're completely amazing, you're very authentic, very real and very very misunderstood. I think less so now but in the early days people misunderstood you.

"They thought maybe that you were not super bright and you are so bright and Stacey will sit me down sometimes in a show and she will go 'so tell me the difference between the senate and the house of…and I'm like oh my god… you're amazing."

The star is set to marry fiancé Joe Swash

At the end of the clip, was a fabulous photo of the Loose Women team. Captioning the post, Stacey wrote: "I don't have any videos or pictures because I put my phone away. All I have is this video my mum recorded of Jane's speech because she was so proud and a photo of the Loose team. Here's a snippet of the speech, it was 12 minutes long.

"I love my @loosewomen family so much. Thank you for believing in me always. Six years and counting."

Before the fabulous video, Stacey updated her followers about the special evening with a photo of her glorious bridal flowers and a cup of tea.

Stacey updated her fans on Instagram

On the image, she wrote: "Happy Saturday everyone. We left the show and piled into a bus and had dinner at Pickle Cottage. It was so so lovely to be with anyone who couldn't make the hen. But omg I am struggling today.

"The house and garden are a tip and I'm sooooooo tired. Being a bride-to-be is busy work. Hope you're all ok this morning."

This is the second pre-wedding celebration for the 32-year-old as earlier this month, the star jetted off to Mykonos with her nearest and dearest.



Fans were concerned about Mrs Hich's absence

The glamorous overseas celebrations sparked concerns from fans as long-time best friend Mrs Hinch aka Sophie Hinchliffe appeared to be missing from the sunny updates.

Putting the fan's questions to rest, Sophie then took to Instagram to confirm: "My cousin's hen party is also this weekend guys so I had a clash in hen dates that's why I'm not there [crying emoji]. BUT I'm so excited for the UK hen when you're all back girls."

Stacey and Joe began dating in 2015 and they got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2020, when Joe got down on one knee during a walk through the forest with her sons Zachary and Leighton, and their little boy Rex.

They revealed in December that they had the date pencilled in for July 2022, and Stacey has been sharing sneak peeks inside her wedding plans since then, including revealing she had chosen her wedding dress.

