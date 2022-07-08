Loose Women's Linda Robson drops major hint about Stacey Solomon's wedding dress

Linda Robson, 64, has shared an exciting insight into her fellow Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon's wedding.

At the star-studded National Film Awards on Wednesday, Linda spoke to HELLO! about how much she is looking forward to Stacey's upcoming nuptials with her partner of five years Joe Swash. She enthused: "I'm really excited, we've got the hen party first!" Our next question was of course about Stacey's dress…

Linda confided that she hasn't yet seen the dress but said: "I can imagine it's going to be a princess, fairy tale style." Linda isn’t only a colleague, but a very close friend of the couple so she is best placed to know, adding: "I'm friends with Joe Swash and my kids grew up with him."

Stacey and Linda's close friendship

Speaking of Loose Women weddings and hen parties, HELLO! Linda was quizzed about the biggest drinker of the group is. Linda revealed: "It used to be Denise Welch... and it was me at one time. Carol McGiffin has slowed down a lot. I don't think any of us are [anymore]."

Linda, Stacey and the Loose Women all glammed up

Linda loves a wedding, and last month she she shared a gorgeous family wedding photo on Instagram to mark her daughter Lauren's wedding anniversary.

The mum-of-three shared a snap of Lauren, now 39, and her husband Steve smiling as they posed against a backdrop of palm trees with the sea stretching into the distance on their wedding day.

Fans loved to see Linda's daughter's throwback photo

The idyllic image saw Lauren wear a beautiful white lace fishtail gown with tulle cap sleeves, adding a splash of colour with her purple bouquet of flowers and her sparkly headband.

Linda captioned the photo: "Happy belated 9th anniversary to my beautiful daughter Lauren aka Larzy! And her hubby Steve love you both very much!!" with a sweet heart emoji.

