Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz passionately kiss in intimate glimpse inside honeymoon

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have once again given fans an intimate glimpse inside their relationship, sharing candid snapshots from their honeymoon.

The celebrity couple, who married in April, have been soaking up the sun on a romantic tour of Europe - and their latest post might just be their most romantic yet.

One of the pictures shows the newlyweds kissing whilst kicking back on a luxury yacht, while another sees 23-year-old Brooklyn fast asleep in bed.

"My person xxx," the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham wrote, to which his wife replied: "My person [heart eyes emojis]."

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot on 9 April 2022, at her father Nelson Peltz's impressive home in Palm Beach, Florida, estimated to be worth a whopping $103 million (£76 million). Nicola is incredibly close to her parents – and it was recently revealed that her family have joined the couple on their honeymoon.

One of the snaps the couple have shared from their honeymoon

Meanwhile, it seems Brooklyn and Nicola are very much settled in the States. Despite his British roots, it appears Brooklyn has no current intentions of permanently returning home. His wife recently shared the news as she posed on the cover of Tatler in a wide-ranging interview.

When asked about a potential move to London, the 27-year-old said: "I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family."

They married back in April

Elsewhere in the interview, the star opened up about her wedding day, explaining: "I had the best day. I just kept thinking, 'I'm marrying my best friend.' And that's all that matters."

Brooklyn and Nicola first met in 2017 at Coachella music festival where the pair were initially introduced to each other. Despite Nicola revealing that "they didn't get on at first", the duo eventually hit it off and were soon wrapped up in a whirlwind romance. After going public with their relationship in November 2019, the couple went on to get engaged in July 2020.

