Lady Kitty Spencer shares unseen wedding snap of stunning dress

Lady Kitty Spencer recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary and on the big day, the blonde model shared a photograph on her Instagram Stories, of the back of her wedding dress.

The snap was taken by her friend, and it was lovely to see the unseen photograph for the first time of her jaw-dropping bridal attire. The photograph was taken just before the nuptials took place in Italy.

WATCH: Guests arrive for the wedding of Lady Kitty Spencer

Kitty wore multiple bridal gowns, all of which were designed by Dolce & Gabbana, for whom she is a brand ambassador. With long sleeves, puff shoulders and a stunning full skirt, her main wedding dress had similarities to her mother Victoria Lockwood's own gown worn in 1989.

The Italian designers spoke to Tatler about the making of the dress, saying: "For the main dress she wanted to keep a fairly traditional, clean cut, but at the same time she desired to have a timeless allure."

Kitty shared this previously unseen snap

"One of the inspirations is definitely her love for Italy. Kitty is in love with our beautiful country and its rich history, art and culture," said Domenico Dolce.

Stefano Gabbana added: "But she is also a girl who is very attached to her origins, to England; to her heritage of the great Victorian era. And like all the English people, she has a great passion for all kinds of flowers."

Later, the fashion house shared a beautiful video of Kitty's dresses and wrote: "@kitty.spencer chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana on the most important day of her life. For this unique event, #DolceGabbana created a number of exclusive hand-made gowns, each celebrating the beauty of the bride, the passion for #AltaModa and the absolute joy of the occasion.

