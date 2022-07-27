Rochelle Humes gushes about ten-year marriage to 'soulmate' Marvin: 'It's been nothing but pure magic' The couple have been married for one decade

Rochelle Humes and her husband Marvin have marked their tenth wedding anniversary, and the Saturdays singer could not help but gush about their romance.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 33-year-old shared a series of throwback pictures from their big day. "10 years ago today I got to marry my soul mate…," she wrote.

WATCH: Rochelle and Marvin Humes return to wedding venue on anniversary

"In these pictures I had no idea what would be in store but it's been nothing but pure magic... @marvinhumes ready to do it all again?! #tendownforevertogo."

JLS star Marvin added: "10 years ago to the day! So proud of us Rochy… should we do it all again?"

Celebrity friends and fans alike were quick to comment, with Alesha Dixon writing: "Happy anniversary guys." Lisa Snowdon remarked: "Happy Anniversary guys! [heart emojis]."

One fan wrote: "Ultimate couple goals." Another post read: "Have a fab day today all the very best! Cheers to another 50 years!"

The couple married at Blenheim Palace on 27 July 2012, and have since become parents to two daughters Alaia-Mai, eight, and Valentina, five, as well as raising their baby son Blake, who was born in October 2020.

Rochelle shared these wedding throwback pictures

Reminiscing about her big day and whether she has any regrets, Rochelle previously told HELLO!: "I think what's different is that people change in your life.

"There are people in my life now that I’m so close to and they weren’t at my wedding. There are people that I would have as a bridesmaid now who weren't there at the time."

She went on to reveal: "I think we might just do it again next year on a smaller scale. Let’s just do it, why not? It’s a big milestone isn't it, 10 years?"

