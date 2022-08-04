Binky Felstead's husband Max's wedding tribute to stepdaughter India leaves guests 'in bits' The TV star revealed her husband's speech was emotional

While Binky Felstead and Max Frederik Darnton invited several celebrities to their Corfu nuptials, two very important guests were their little boy Wolfie and Binky's daughter India – to whom the groom paid a special tribute.

The five-year-old took on the responsibility of flower girl for her mother, who welcomed India with her ex-partner Joshua Patterson in 2017. "India was such a brilliant flower girl. The kids had the best time. Bearing in mind it was hot, they behaved perfectly," gushed Binky in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

The beautiful bride also had nothing but kind words to say about Max's "emotional" groom's speech, which discussed his sweet relationship with his stepdaughter and left the guests "in bits."

"Max did the best groom's speech I’ve ever heard – I’m not just saying that," Binky said. "Anyone who knows Max knows he is very cool, he doesn’t give too much away, so I don’t think anyone expected him to have a bit of an emotional moment."

India was a flower girl for her mother. Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

"I spoke about how, really, I've married two people," Max recalled. "I said I married Binks but I also married into India's life. As I was saying that, India trotted down and stood next to me. It was the most perfect timing. She gave me a hug and said hello to everyone on the microphone – I think she enjoyed the attention."

His wife opened up about how much the speech meant to her, adding: "I couldn’t have been happier seeing two of the loves of my life together and Max saying such wonderful things about India and our family.

Max did an emotional groom's speech about his stepdaughter India. Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

"Everyone cried when he spoke about India. Ollie Locke was in bits – there were tears running down his face."

India looked adorable in a white ruffle-sleeve dress and a white and green garland in her hair, which matched her cousin and fellow flower girl, Octavia, four.

Meanwhile, Binky looked stunning in a strapless corset gown by Israeli designer Liz Martinez. She told HELLO!: "I felt confident and very 'me' in it," while Max showered her with praise, adding: "Binks looked absolutely incredible – like in-credible."

The couple celebrated with their friends and family in Corfu. Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

The couple originally tied the knot in Chelsea's Town Hall in 2021, but they had a larger wedding celebration at The White House at Kalami with around 100 family members and friends on 22 July 2022. Guests who jetted out to the Greek island to join the celebrations included Binky’s former Made in Chelsea co-stars Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth, Millie Mackintosh and her husband Hugo Taylor, and Rosie Fortescue.

Despite the large guest list, India showed no signs of nerves, even getting involved in the couple's first dance! "We didn’t practise so we ad-libbed – I think we managed to pull it off, helped by India dancing with us which took the pressure off. She was going wild for it," Binky said.

