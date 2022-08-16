Lisa Armstrong shares heartbreaking wedding photo of lookalike mother

Lisa Armstrong shared a stunning throwback wedding photo on Instagram to mark her parents Linda and Derek's wedding anniversary, which was a bittersweet occasion for the family.

RELATED: Princess and Olympic equestrian divorces husband after 12 years of marriage – details

The 45-year-old makeup artist – who was previously married to Ant McPartlin – paid a sweet tribute to her late father in the caption, writing: "Would have been 52 years happily married today my Mama and Pops…. Miss you so much every single day. @lindaarmstrong6220 #Anniversary #Myhero #Mypops #MyDegs."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most unconventional celebrity wedding dresses of all time

Derek looked smart in a pinstripe suit and a patterned tie as he posed for a photo with his new bride, who wore an elegant long-sleeved gown and a tiara, which was fastened into her chic updo. The Strictly Come Dancing MUA's fans shared their condolences in the comments section and commented on the family resemblance between Lisa and her mother.

MORE: Ant McPartlin's loved-up wedding photo with bride Anne-Marie has fans saying the same thing

SEE: 28 royal brides with historic wedding dresses: Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice & more

"Beautiful photo hun. You are the double of your mum xx Your dad will be watching over you with a big grin on his face, and it's the memories that hold a special place in your heart xx," commented one, while another wrote: "Oh my, you look so much like your Mama. And love to you on such a hard day x."

Lisa shared a throwback photo of her mother and late father's wedding

"OMG Lisa you and your Mum are the same!!! X," penned a third, and a fourth added: "Lisa you look so like your Mammy. How lovely. A beautiful couple."

Derek passed away from cancer in May 2019, which was the same year Lisa and Ant got divorced.

The MUA on her wedding day with ex-husband Ant

The former couple got married in 2006 with Ant opting for a grey suit while Lisa looked stunning in a satin strapless gown with a lace bolero and a sparkling tiara. They were in a relationship for 23 years before announcing their split in January 2018.

At the time, Ant released a statement which read: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

Lisa is now in a relationship with James Green

The Britain's Got Talent host, 46, went on to tie the knot with Anne-Marie Corbett in 2021, while Lisa is loved-up with her boyfriend James Green.

MORE: Rochelle Humes' heartfelt wedding gift for daughters Alaia and Valentina will bring a tear to your eye

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.