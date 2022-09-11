Alizée Thevenet stuns in Kate Middleton's mother's wedding dress for beachside nuptials – exclusive photos The couple are celebrating their first wedding anniversary

Alizée Thevenet chose a low-key outfit for her French wedding with James Middleton, but it had a very sentimental meaning to the Middleton family.

MORE: Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's early relationship and short-lived split

After postponing their nuptials twice following the outbreak of COVID-19, they said 'I do' on 11 September 2021 in Bormes-les-Mimosas, famous for being one of the most beautiful villages in the Côte d’Azur. Photos shared exclusively with HELLO! show the 32-year-old wearing a white floor-length gown featuring a Bardot neckline and embroidered detailing, which was the exact dress that James' mother Carole Middleton wore on her big day with Michael 41 years earlier.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares personal video from dreamy Scotland trip with Alizee

"My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980," financial analyst Alizée explained.

She added that she first tried on her future mother-in-law's wedding dress during lockdown, when she and James were residing in Bucklebury, Berkshire with his parents. "While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it.

RELATED: James Middleton's £1.45m country home that inspired sister Duchess Kate's big move

SEE: Kate Middleton's parents Carole and Michael's very private wedding - all the details

Alizée looked stunning in Carole Middleton's wedding dress

"It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life," she said.

To finish off her elegant look, the bride wore her hair in a chic half up half down style, secured in place with a flowing veil.

The couple got married in the Côte d’Azur in 2021

Her meaningful outfit choice was very different from James' siblings Kate and Pippa. The Duchess opted for a timeless gown from Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen with long lace sleeves and a full skirt, while Pippa stepped out in a high-neck, cap-sleeved ivory gown from British fashion designer Giles Deacon.

They shared their wedding photos with HELLO! Magazine

James and Alizée said 'I do' at the town hall in front of close friends and family, including Kate Middleton and Prince William, along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, and their children Arthur and Grace.

Following their ceremony, the newlyweds drove to their beachside reception­, Cafe Leoube, in a vintage 2CV.

MORE: 23 royal wedding dresses that will go down in history

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.